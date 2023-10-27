Headlines

Viral

Man discovers insects in makhanas ordered from Flipkart, brand reacts

A customer recently raised concerns about an order from Flipkart, an e-commerce platform, as he discovered live insects in a packet of makhana he had purchased.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

In today's digital era, e-commerce platforms have become the go-to destination for convenient shopping. Whether it's your everyday groceries or high-end fashion, these platforms offer a vast array of products with the convenience of doorstep delivery. While this has undoubtedly simplified our lives, it is not without its challenges. In a recent incident, a customer encountered a rather unpleasant surprise in his order from Flipkart: live insects in a packet of makhana.

The customer, identified as Siddharth Shah, took to the social media platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to express his grievance. According to his post, he had ordered a non-returnable packet of premium phool makhana from Flipkart, only to discover "live bugs and little insects" crawling inside the packet. Mr. Shah attempted to contact Flipkart's customer service, but his efforts went unanswered. To provide evidence of his unfortunate experience, he shared images of the makhana packet, the insects found within, and the order details from the website.

In a tweet, Siddharth Shah wrote, "I ordered Farmley Premium Phool Makhana from #Flipkart. When I opened the package, I saw live bugs and little insects. It's horrible to go through this. Furthermore, there is no return policy for the product." He also included images to support his claim.

After some time, Flipkart addressed the issue and initiated a refund for the product. In a follow-up post, Siddharth Shah confirmed the refund and expressed his gratitude, saying, "Update: Flipkart has issued a refund for this order. Thanks everyone for all the support!"

Flipkart also took to its own social media platforms to apologize for the inconvenience experienced by the customer. The company stated, "We are sorry that you had such an experience with us, and we would like to address the concern related to the order cancellation." In addition, Flipkart advised users not to share order-specific details on social media to safeguard data security.

This incident quickly gained attention on social media, with the post receiving more than 96,000 views and hundreds of likes, reposts, and comments. Some users raised concerns about the quality of the makhana, with one user humorously inquiring, "@Flipkart Are you selling non-veg makhana?" Another questioned the wisdom of purchasing edible goods online, commenting, "Bhai ek baat batao, yeh edible goods online kon kharidta hai? (Tell me something, who buys edible goods online?)" A third user shared a similar experience, stating, "Bro never order food products from Flipkart. Same happened with me. They sent an expired item."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

