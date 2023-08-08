Headlines

Man discovers father's 60-year-old passbook in junk, turns crorepati overnight

Man discovers father's old passbook, wins legal battle, becomes millionaire with government-guaranteed funds.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 08:10 AM IST

Imagine stumbling upon a discarded relic that transforms you into a millionaire overnight. That's exactly what happened to a Chilean man, Exequiel Hinojosa, who experienced sheer elation upon unearthing a hidden treasure worth millions in what appeared to be mere junk. However, this treasure didn't shine like diamonds; it was his father's unassuming, six-decade-old bank passbook that held the magic key.

As Exequiel sifted through clutter during a house cleaning, he chanced upon an unassuming item often overlooked as insignificant debris. Yet, upon closer inspection, he realized that this was no ordinary junk – it was his father's long-lost bank passbook, a testament to a bygone era. Only his father had known of this bank account, and with his passing a decade ago, the knowledge had faded away.

Back in the 1960s-70s, Exequiel's father had deposited about 1.40 lakh Chilean pesos, envisioning a future home purchase. While that sum equates to approximately $163 in today's dollars or 13,480 Indian rupees, the value transcended its mere numerical representation in those times.

However, Exequiel's initial joy turned to uncertainty as he learned that the bank associated with the passbook had long shuttered its doors. Moreover, countless others held similar passbooks from the same institution, dimming hopes of reclaiming the funds. Yet, a beacon of hope emerged from a crucial detail etched onto the passbook – the phrase "State Guaranteed." This assurance implied that if the bank faltered, the government would step in to ensure repayment.

Despite this guarantee, the present government declined to honor it, plunging Exequiel into a legal battle. He took his case to court, passionately arguing that the funds represented his father's hard-earned savings, fortified by a government commitment. After careful consideration, the court ruled in Exequiel's favor, compelling the government to restitute an astounding 1 billion Chilean pesos, equivalent to 1.2 million dollars (approximately 10 crore Indian rupees), along with accrued interest and allowances.

Although the government has contested the lower court's verdict by escalating the case to the Supreme Court, the outcome remains uncertain. Nonetheless, Exequiel's journey underscores the profound impact of unearthing forgotten relics, proving that sometimes, even the most unassuming items hold the power to rewrite destinies.

Read more: This man introduced Sachin Tendulkar to international cricket, not Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Azharuddin, Vengsarkar

