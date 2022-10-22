Man dances underwater with shark, viral video shocks netizens

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: You never know what you'll find on the internet, which is a haven for shocking content. Some videos have the ability to perplex the masses as well, and we have a clip to prove it. In a video shared by a page on Twitter, features a man dancing with a shark underwater in an aquarium. Yes, you read that correctly. Notably, the video was posted in the comment section of the alligator clip that has already captured the attention of the internet.

After watching the video, netizens are divided, and you should definitely watch it as well. Take a look here:

The viral video shows a sea diver dancing with a baby shark while onlookers watch. He was doing ballroom dancing with a shark while holding its fins. On the other hand, the shark appeared to be calm and in sync with the diver.

Posted on September 18, the clip has garnered over 100,000 views and tons of reactionsfrom netizens. People didn’t hold back while lauding the incredible courage and dropped fire and clapping hands emojis in the comments section.

“Just wow! impressed with the institution men and marine animals dancing” wrote an user. “This is mind blowing, so amazing” said another. “What?? I can’t believe my eyes. Amazing, never seen this before wow” commented a third.