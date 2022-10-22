Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Man dances underwater with shark, viral video shocks netizens

In a video shared by a page on Twitter, features a man dancing with a shark underwater in an aquarium.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Man dances underwater with shark, viral video shocks netizens
Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: You never know what you'll find on the internet, which is a haven for shocking content. Some videos have the ability to perplex the masses as well, and we have a clip to prove it. In a video shared by a page on Twitter, features a man dancing with a shark underwater in an aquarium. Yes, you read that correctly. Notably, the video was posted in the comment section of the alligator clip that has already captured the attention of the internet.

 After watching the video, netizens are divided, and you should definitely watch it as well. Take a look here:

The viral video shows a sea diver dancing with a baby shark while onlookers watch. He was doing ballroom dancing with a shark while holding its fins. On the other hand, the shark appeared to be calm and in sync with the diver.

Posted on September 18, the clip has garnered over 100,000  views and tons of reactionsfrom netizens. People didn’t hold back while lauding the incredible courage and dropped fire and clapping hands emojis in the comments section.

“Just wow! impressed with the institution men and marine animals dancing” wrote an user. “This is mind blowing, so amazing” said another. “What?? I can’t believe my eyes. Amazing, never seen this before wow” commented a third.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
In Pics: How flood fury led to devastation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala
In pics: Parineeti Chopra cleans beaches post-Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Madhya Pradesh: 14 killed, 40 injured after bus collides with trolley in Rewa
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.