Man dances to ‘Gandi Baat’ on treadmill, viral video amazes netizens

This man is seen shaking a leg to the song ‘Gandi Baat’ from the film ‘ R... Rajkumar’ on a treadmill.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: If you're a frequent social media user, you've probably seen videos of people dancing to popular songs. Some of those videos might even brighten your day. We have a similar clip with us that may also impress you. While a lot of people dance in public places to add variety to their videos, this man is seen shaking a leg to the song ‘Gandi Baat’ from the film ‘ R... Rajkumar’ on a treadmill. The now-viral video was posted by Alok Sharma on Instagram and it has accumulated more than 600 likes now.

In the short clip, Alok can be seen shaking legs to  ‘ R... Rajkumar’popular song ‘Gandi Baat’ on a moving treadmill. Even so, his steps were on-point, and he made no errors. Isn't that impressive?  Alok Sharma shared the clip on Instagram with a  caption that reads,"Gandi Baat."

READ: Hungry alligator tries to eat turtle, video shows what happened next

The video, which was posted three days ago, has received over 10,000 views so far. "Outstanding," said one Instagram user. "What a dance he does," another user commented in Hindi.

This isn't the first time he's been caught dancing on a treadmill; he's posted numerous videos in which he's seen dancing to various songs while using a treadmill. He has also posted videos of himself performing backflips. Watch some of his dance performance on treadmill here:

 

 

 

