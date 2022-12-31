Man dances to ‘Gandi Baat’ on treadmill, viral video amazes netizens

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: If you're a frequent social media user, you've probably seen videos of people dancing to popular songs. Some of those videos might even brighten your day. We have a similar clip with us that may also impress you. While a lot of people dance in public places to add variety to their videos, this man is seen shaking a leg to the song ‘Gandi Baat’ from the film ‘ R... Rajkumar’ on a treadmill. The now-viral video was posted by Alok Sharma on Instagram and it has accumulated more than 600 likes now.

In the short clip, Alok can be seen shaking legs to ‘ R... Rajkumar’popular song ‘Gandi Baat’ on a moving treadmill. Even so, his steps were on-point, and he made no errors. Isn't that impressive? Alok Sharma shared the clip on Instagram with a caption that reads,"Gandi Baat."

The video, which was posted three days ago, has received over 10,000 views so far. "Outstanding," said one Instagram user. "What a dance he does," another user commented in Hindi.

This isn't the first time he's been caught dancing on a treadmill; he's posted numerous videos in which he's seen dancing to various songs while using a treadmill. He has also posted videos of himself performing backflips. Watch some of his dance performance on treadmill here: