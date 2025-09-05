Man cuts power to entire village over girlfriend’s busy phone line? Here's the truth behind viral video

The footage shows a man standing on an electricity pole surrounded by wires and holding a large pair of pliers.

A viral video on social media claims that a man is so angry with his partner that he climbed an electricity pole and cut off power to her entire village because her phone line was busy. The clip is being widely shared with jokes and memes, with some describing it as the "power of love".

What does the viral video show?

The footage shows a man standing on an electricity pole surrounded by wires and holding a large pair of pliers. He appears to be cutting the wires, and the caption suggests that the act plunged the entire village into darkness. Social media users left several comments on it, such as, "Aashiq cuts his nose, he cut the village's nose" and "Just because of him, now the entire village is without electricity."

The video quickly spread, causing both laughter and disbelief among people.

What is the truth?

No local official has confirmed that any such incident took place. The news is entirely based on the viral clip, whose authenticity was questioned. A fact-check by India Today found that a reverse image search of the keyframes of the video led to a YouTube channel named "Technical Work", where the same video was uploaded on July 17. The channel regularly posts content related to electrical repairs.

The man who runs the channel said the man in the clip is his friend Anwar and that the video was filmed in Nikashi village in Assam's Baksa district.

"The video was shot in June when Anwar was replacing old wires with new ones. It is unfortunate that it somehow went viral with a fake girlfriend story," he told India Today.

