Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ahaan Panday reveals some people 'wronged' him, shares he was 'shattered' after loss of this person: 'She was my backbone'

BREAKING: Iran-backed Houthi PM killed in Israeli strikes, defence minister feared dead

Watch: RR's 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi engages fans with cricket, kabaddi skills at PKL 12 Vizag launch

Do You Wanna Partner trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty need jugaad to start craft beer start-up in Karan Johar series

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India in December

RBI imposes Rs 4400000 fine on this bank due to non-compliance with...; not ICICI, SBI, BOB

SpiceJet Delhi-Srinagar flight makes priority landing after facing mid-air emergency, here's what we know so far

'Disgusting, heartless': S Sreesanth's wife blasts Lalit Modi, Michael Clarke for reviving painful IPL 'slapgate' memory

Man climbs mobile tower in UP, demands marriage with online ‘girlfriend’ who never existed

Japan to invest Rs 60,00,00,00,00,000 in India as PM Modi visits country, know which areas to benefit, key details HERE

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ahaan Panday reveals some people 'wronged' him, shares he was 'shattered' after loss of this person: 'She was my backbone'

Ahaan Panday reveals some people 'wronged' him before his debut in Saiyaara

BREAKING: Iran-backed Houthi PM killed in Israeli strikes, defence minister feared dead

BREAKING: Iran-backed Houthi PM killed in Israeli strikes

Watch: RR's 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi engages fans with cricket, kabaddi skills at PKL 12 Vizag launch

Vaibhav Suryavanshi engages fans with cricket, kabaddi skills at PKL 12 Vizag

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeViral

VIRAL

Man climbs mobile tower in UP, demands marriage with online ‘girlfriend’ who never existed

It was later found that Pandey had fallen prey to online fraud based on fake identities and his girlfriend never actually existed, police said.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 08:43 PM IST

Man climbs mobile tower in UP, demands marriage with online ‘girlfriend’ who never existed
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a scene reminiscent of the water tanker scene from the famous Bollywood film 'Sholay', a man climbed a mobile tower in a village in Bhadohi district on Sunday and threatened to jump off the tower if his 'girlfriend' was not brought to him for marriage.

This led to a five-hour-long standoff between the man, Pawan Pandey, and the police and firefighters trying to rescue him.

It was later found that Pandey had fallen prey to online fraud based on fake identities and his girlfriend never actually existed, police said.

"Pandey runs a paan shop on the main road of the city and he climbed the tower near Yakubpur at around 9 am. From the top, he called out to a woman named Khushboo and insisted that she be brought to the spot or else he would jump," Circle Officer Ashok Kumar Mishra said. Policemen and firefighters tried to pacify Pandey by contacting him over the phone. However, efforts to trace the woman with whom he claimed to be in a relationship failed.

When no woman named Khushboo was found, the police finally asked a female employee to pretend to be Khushboo over the phone. The trick worked and Pandey agreed to come down from the tower around 2 pm.

Investigation revealed that Pandey had been chatting with someone for the past two years using a fake Instagram profile in the name of Khushboo. Police said the person running the account had used a woman's photo to win Pandey's confidence and allegedly took money from him by promising a love affair.

"Pandey had told us that he wanted to marry Khushboo and felt people were trying to keep them apart," Mishra said. "However, it turned out to be a case of online fraud. Someone used a fake ID to pretend to be a woman and extorted money from him." Police have initiated legal action against Pandey for causing public disturbance and further investigation is underway.

Also read: ‘Unacceptable’: Man shocked to find disposable glove in food ordered via Zomato

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Exclusive | Sonu Sood on how Lord Ganesha impacted his life, saved him from...: 'I came from Punjab, without any connections, then...'
Exclusive | Sonu Sood on how Lord Ganesha impacted his life, saved him from..
5 Celebrity-inspired healthy recipes that are easy to make at home
5 Celebrity-inspired healthy recipes that are easy to make at home
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: TV celebs including Smriti Irani, Kapil Sharma and more who bring Bappa home every year
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: TV celebs who bring Bappa home every year
Who is Manoj Tumu? Why did AI expert quit Amazon job worth Rs 3.36 crore? Know about his work at Mark Zuckerberg's Meta
Who is Manoj Tumu? Why did AI expert quit Amazon job worth Rs 3.36 crore?
‘Only Rs 1,250’: Indian driver’s honesty stuns US vlogger, internet praises him
‘Only Rs 1,250’: Indian driver’s honesty stuns US vlogger, internet praises him
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE