Man climbs mobile tower in UP, demands marriage with online ‘girlfriend’ who never existed

In a scene reminiscent of the water tanker scene from the famous Bollywood film 'Sholay', a man climbed a mobile tower in a village in Bhadohi district on Sunday and threatened to jump off the tower if his 'girlfriend' was not brought to him for marriage.

This led to a five-hour-long standoff between the man, Pawan Pandey, and the police and firefighters trying to rescue him.

It was later found that Pandey had fallen prey to online fraud based on fake identities and his girlfriend never actually existed, police said.

"Pandey runs a paan shop on the main road of the city and he climbed the tower near Yakubpur at around 9 am. From the top, he called out to a woman named Khushboo and insisted that she be brought to the spot or else he would jump," Circle Officer Ashok Kumar Mishra said. Policemen and firefighters tried to pacify Pandey by contacting him over the phone. However, efforts to trace the woman with whom he claimed to be in a relationship failed.

When no woman named Khushboo was found, the police finally asked a female employee to pretend to be Khushboo over the phone. The trick worked and Pandey agreed to come down from the tower around 2 pm.

Investigation revealed that Pandey had been chatting with someone for the past two years using a fake Instagram profile in the name of Khushboo. Police said the person running the account had used a woman's photo to win Pandey's confidence and allegedly took money from him by promising a love affair.

"Pandey had told us that he wanted to marry Khushboo and felt people were trying to keep them apart," Mishra said. "However, it turned out to be a case of online fraud. Someone used a fake ID to pretend to be a woman and extorted money from him." Police have initiated legal action against Pandey for causing public disturbance and further investigation is underway.

