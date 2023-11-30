Headlines

Meet man who founded firms worth over Rs 18000 crore, sold one to Flipkart, got Rs 640 crore from Tata, net worth is...

This great filmmaker faced controversy for having three wives at the same time, married 18-year-old actress at age 55

Best Gaming Laptops under Rs80000 exclusively on Amazon

Man claims spider laid eggs in his toes, but expert opinion differs; details inside

Post Office Scheme: 9 investment schemes with tax benefits, guaranteed returns

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who founded firms worth over Rs 18000 crore, sold one to Flipkart, got Rs 640 crore from Tata, net worth is...

This great filmmaker faced controversy for having three wives at the same time, married 18-year-old actress at age 55

Best Gaming Laptops under Rs80000 exclusively on Amazon

8 worst pandemics that shook the World

Most popular Indian films of 2023

Best dressed actors at Sam Bahadur screening

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This great filmmaker faced controversy for having three wives at the same time, married 18-year-old actress at age 55

Salman Khan's biggest box office flop earned only Rs 90 lakh, director quit cinema, heroine never got work in Bollywood

Not Salman Khan, this celebrity will reportedly host Weekend Ka Vaar this week on Bigg Boss 17

HomeViral

Viral

Man claims spider laid eggs in his toes, but expert opinion differs; details inside

Colin Blake's 35th wedding anniversary cruise celebration in France took an unexpected turn when a spider bite allegedly led to a medical emergency.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In an unexpected turn of events during what was supposed to be a joyous celebration, a man named Colin Blake has reported a medical emergency following his 35th wedding anniversary cruise in France. According to Blake, the incident was triggered by an encounter with a spider, resulting in a series of events that led him to seek urgent medical attention.

Blake revealed that his ordeal began when he noticed his toe turning an alarming shade of purple overnight. Concerned about the sudden discoloration, he sought the expertise of the ship's medical staff. To his surprise, he was informed by the ship's doctor that a Peruvian wolf spider was the culprit behind the unusual swelling.

The situation took a bizarre turn when, upon further examination, medical staff decided to intervene by cutting the affected area with a scalpel. Blake reported that the procedure revealed a shocking discovery – white, milk-like pus accompanied by eggs. The claim raised eyebrows and drew skepticism from medical experts.

Dr. Sara Goodacre from the University of Nottingham expressed doubts about the possibility of a spider laying eggs inside a human. "I can't possibly see how it could be true at all because I know about their biology," stated Dr. Goodacre. She emphasized that spider egg sacs take a considerable amount of time to spin and highlighted that spider venom is not necrotising, but rather designed to paralyze a fruit fly. Additionally, she debunked the likelihood of any European wolf spider penetrating human skin.

The peculiar nature of Blake's account has sparked debates about the credibility of the spider-related medical emergency. As experts weigh in on the feasibility of such an occurrence, the incident adds an unexpected twist to the tale of what was meant to be a joyous celebration of a long and happy marriage.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer, who once failed 6th standard, but cracked UPSC in first attempt without coaching, secured AIR...

Meet star kid who is set to become hero, father is one of India's top paid actors, worked in superhits, not Aryan Khan

Mumbai: 5 houses collapse after gas cylinder explosion, 11 rescued

BCCI likely to approach Rohit Sharma to captain in T20Is, Iyer eyes test return in IND vs SA series

Shocking: Housing society fines maids, delivery persons for using main lift, sparks online debate

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE