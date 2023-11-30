Man claims spider laid eggs in his toes, but expert opinion differs; details inside

Colin Blake's 35th wedding anniversary cruise celebration in France took an unexpected turn when a spider bite allegedly led to a medical emergency.

Blake revealed that his ordeal began when he noticed his toe turning an alarming shade of purple overnight. Concerned about the sudden discoloration, he sought the expertise of the ship's medical staff. To his surprise, he was informed by the ship's doctor that a Peruvian wolf spider was the culprit behind the unusual swelling.

The situation took a bizarre turn when, upon further examination, medical staff decided to intervene by cutting the affected area with a scalpel. Blake reported that the procedure revealed a shocking discovery – white, milk-like pus accompanied by eggs. The claim raised eyebrows and drew skepticism from medical experts.

Dr. Sara Goodacre from the University of Nottingham expressed doubts about the possibility of a spider laying eggs inside a human. "I can't possibly see how it could be true at all because I know about their biology," stated Dr. Goodacre. She emphasized that spider egg sacs take a considerable amount of time to spin and highlighted that spider venom is not necrotising, but rather designed to paralyze a fruit fly. Additionally, she debunked the likelihood of any European wolf spider penetrating human skin.

The peculiar nature of Blake's account has sparked debates about the credibility of the spider-related medical emergency. As experts weigh in on the feasibility of such an occurrence, the incident adds an unexpected twist to the tale of what was meant to be a joyous celebration of a long and happy marriage.