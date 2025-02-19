A employee shared that since they are required to notify the manager about every break, including toilet visits, the total time often exceeds 60 minutes.

An Indian employee recently took to the internet to share messages from their manager reprimanding staff for taking excessive breaks, including time spent in the toilet. In a Reddit post, the employee uploaded screenshots from an office group chat where the manager criticised workers for exceeding the allotted one-hour break.

"Boss thrashed co-worker for taking 25 minutes extra break," the post read. In the screenshots, the manager can be seen explaining to the workers that every break they take should be deducted from the total 60 minutes allocated for breaks to each employee daily.

"When you guys take break for 10-15 min, you need to take next break [keeping in mind the total] 60 minutes - (minus) previous break. The total break in a day should not be more than 60 minutes. Hope that's okay right," the manager said.

The manager specifically scolded one employee for taking 27 minutes beyond their designated 60-minute break. The employee clarified that since they are required to notify the manager about every break, including toilet visits, the total time often exceeds 60 minutes.

"Yesterday, how much break did you take? Count and let me know," the manager said.

Another employee requested the manager for an additional 10 minute break to use the toilet to which the manager denied. "No, official break is 60 minutes. That's all. Let's stick to that. I can't change that. Bye, no further messages," the manager replied.

The post sparked outrage among many social media users, who criticised the manager for micromanaging, while some also compared the work environment with school. One user expressed confusion over the company's strict break policies, questioning, "What do they want to achieve with this? If someone finishes their work within 3 or 4 hours, what are they supposed to do for the next 5 or 6 hours?"

"This seems like you are back to school where one has to take permission to go to rest rooms. Even schools seem better now," said another user.

A third user said, "What kind of work is it? Are you folks required to sit and monitor something continuously/ customer support or you work on your own tasks? Why is it so rigid?" A fourth added, "Textbook definition of micro-management!"