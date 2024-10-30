Delhi man allegedly 'got scammed' on Blinkit, claiming that he received 0.5gm gold coin on Dhanteras instead of 1gm gold coin that he ordered.

A Delhi resident ordered a ten-gram silver coin and a one-gram gold coin from Gurgaon-based company, Blinkit. He was shocked when he received a 0.5 gm gold coin instead of the 1gm gold coin that he ordered. He realised the mix-up after he returned home. He immediately flagged the issue on customer care support. After no helpful responses, he raised concerns on social media.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Mohit Jain wrote, “Got scammed by Blinkit. I ordered one gm gold coin from Blinkit, along with the one gm silver coin. It was all prepaid. I wasn’t there at home to receive the order, so I gave the OTP to my younger brother to get it received.” Further, he explained that the wrong item was delivered after he reached home. “I got a 0.5gm Malabar gold coin (rose design). What I ordered was 1 gm Mata Lakshmi gold coin,” he said.

Jain said that the delivery partner had the pictures of the one-gram coin that he ordered, however, he couldn’t do anything about the mix-up. “After 20 minutes, the return window got closed and I couldn’t contact any support executive. I dialled the delivery person and literally cried while talking to him. The delivery partner has the pictures of the one-gram coin that I ordered but he said that he can’t do anything about it even after knowing that he delivered the wrong item,” Jain alleged while posting a picture of the gold coin he received along with the screenshots of his order details.

Furthermore, Jain revealed a conversation with Blinkit’s customer support where he spoke to AI bots. “It was the first and last time I’ve ordered something so expensive from Blinkit as their customer support is pathetic. I have to chat with AI bots,” he wrote. The screenshot has the company’s automated response stating, “We are sorry. The complaint window for the selected item(s) is closed. However, would you like to share feedback as to what went wrong with the selected item(s)? This will help us understand the issue better and improve our services.”

Several X users chimed into Jain’s post and shared their views. “I was going to order it but thank god i saw your post . i will avoid these platform for these goods .Hope @letsblinkit resolves the issue else it will set a bad outlook towards them, “ wrote a user. Another commented, ““Blinkit is a scam these days. Their customer care is a shitshow of a joke. Even tagging them here has never gotten me a response nevermind a solution. Avoid ordering expensive stuff from them.”

Meanwhile, Jain in his last tweet informed that Blinkit has resolved his issue. “Just got a call from their customer support and now they are getting it returned. Had to draft a mail to their customer support ID and got a response too,” he wrote on X.