In a surprising incident, a man claimed that he was matched over 100 times on a dating app. The man, from Bengaluru, also said that this number is not over a period of time but in within 10 minutes. The app that the man was using is Bumble.

He shared a screenshot from the app on social media platform X. The social media users were left amazed at what they saw. Ankit, the man from Bengaluru, shared a picture showing the chats section on his app. The section displayed his matches from the app that numbered 111. To not reveal the identity of his matches, Ankit covered them with smiling emojis.

10 minutes of bored swiping at Bangalore airport is all you need. pic.twitter.com/P5MAKs5s3O — Ankit (@kingofknowwhere) March 2, 2025

Man shares strategy to get matches on dating apps

While sharing the picture, Ankit captioned it, “10 minutes of bored swiping at Bangalore airport is all you need.” Not just this, Ankit went on to share his strategy on how to win maximum matches on a dating app. In the next post, he talked about a data-driven method which can be used with premium subscription.

Honestly 100/ Hour is pretty reasonable number of matches. 4 of my students are doing 600-700/ day. Here is how anyone can do it. (My preference are women 21+)

1. Don't swipe. Buy premium. Swipe only on people who swipe on you. This keeps your likelihood to match (elo) as 100%… https://t.co/25oofLBTdf March 2, 2025

He says that using features in premium one should swipe only those matches which have shown interest in you. He also advises that one should take care of profile pictures as they lead people to believe in your status, for example, pictures of travel in Europe, horses or with bright light suggest sophistication and wealth.

He also highlighted the significance of displaying professional and educational details using creative words and details to invoke interest. He believes that having a neutral and confident expression in photos creates a well-balanced first impression.

He wrote, “In general getting clicked where everyone is getting clicked is a bad idea. Cultural context and sustainable sources of attention are more suitable. If you're in Bangalore, pictures from Europe work. If you're in Europe pictures from Bangalore work. 4. Your bio comes last. But your profession and college come first. Be creative there.”

The man is a techie and works in AI. He cautioned people against exaggerating one's abilities while also saying that if one understates achievements that seems more attractive than some fake personality. He also mentors dating app users regarding photo editing by suggesting them basic colour theory, how to select locations for photos and creating prodile picture very thoughtfully.

He wrote, “At a certain point in my life I made 8L selling mentorship for Bumble. The bottom line is- it's not about how you look but what you look like. I am 5'9" and probably not very handsome.”

Social media reactions

Some of the users were clearly impressed by the incident and what he had to share, however, he was unable to impress everyone as some of them were in disbelief and even called his profile picture AI generated.

One of them wrote, “Bro is chick magnet,” and others who were impressed wrote, “Broooo 111 matches!!!! Wohoooo! GOAT,” and “111 matches! Is that even possible?”. One of them applauded him by calling his success as “Men in women dominated fields”. A woman who was impressed by his strategy said, “It could be a good case study I tell you.”

“You have hacked into their minds,” wrote another. However, an X user in belief said, “Brother your pfp is AI generated.”