Bryan Johnson’s Blueprint has been gaining attention for its longevity benefits which includes reversing biological ageing; however, a man shared the longevity protocol’s downsides in a social media post.

Bryan Johnson’s Blueprint has been gaining attention for its longevity benefits which includes reversing biological ageing; however, a man shared the longevity protocol’s downsides in a social media post. The man who goes by the name Max G, first claimed that after only two years of following the Blueprint plan he turned back 10 years young, according to his biomarkers but soon after also posted that it had downsides as well.

In a post on X, Max G wrote, “Almost 2 years on @bryan_johnson's Blueprint: in 2023: always tired, carb-loading, night owl habits. In 2024: turned things around, focused on health & longevity. 2025: 10 YEARS YOUNGER biologically (18 vs 28) with 90% of all biomarkers in optimal ranges.”

almost 2 years on @bryan_johnson's Blueprint:



in 2023: always tired, carb-loading, night owl habits.



In 2024: turned things around, focused on health & longevity.



2025: 10 YEARS YOUNGER biologically (18 vs 28) with 90% of all biomarkers in optimal ranges pic.twitter.com/fX5QrLxQKy — MAX G (@gm_maxg) March 18, 2025

Reading his posts, many social media users got curious. One of them asked, “Are there any downsides, though? I’d love to see the full picture.” Replying to the question he wrote that this question is the first one people ask him after he shares his Blueprint results. He wrote in reply that his social flexibility takes hit sometimes and observed that following the plan perfectly was not sustainable.

Social media response to Max G Blueprint plan

Max G shared a list of observations he experienced throughout his two years of longevity schedule which also included mental bandwidths, regular testing commitments and so on. At the end of his post he shared some advice for those opting for this plan. “My advice would be to start small - focus on sleep quality first, then gradually add protocols as they become habits.”

Max posted a lot of observations which included both the positive effects as well as negative ones. One person wrote, “Nice to be rich and afford all that.” Other social media user wrote, “It’s amazing what sleep, exercise, and nutrition can do.”

Another one who seemed confused about the post, asked, “What do I do to start? Not worried about money. Just not sure how to incorporate the powders and pills into a daily routine with food.” A fourth wrote, “This is so retarded.”

What is Blueprint and the idea behind its creation?

The Blueprint Longevity mix was created by American Bryan Johnson who is an entrepreneur, and founder and former CEO of Kernel, a company that makes tools that track and register brain activities. He also heads venture capital firm OS Fund that make investments in early-stage science and technology companies.

The product’s official website says that it has “evidence-based protocols for diet, exercise, sleep, skincare, and more.” According to it, Bryan Johnson is “the healthiest human on the planet,” adding that he reached this position by following the protocol for four years. The website also claims that the protocol is useful as it helps built a healthy body, maximises focus and improves energy levels, heart health and even mood.