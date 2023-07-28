Man cheats death as cobra slithers into his shirt while sleeping in field, video is viral

In a video that has taken the internet by storm, a man's peaceful nap in an open field turns perilous when a venomous cobra sneaks into his shirt.

New Delhi: In various parts of the world, it is not uncommon to find individuals taking advantage of a quick nap during their work in the tranquil surroundings of an open field. Basking in the soothing shade of a tree, they seek a moment of respite amidst the hustle and bustle of their daily lives. However, what may appear to be a peaceful interlude can sometimes turn into a perilous encounter with fate, as exemplified in a shocking video that has been making waves across the internet.

Captured at an undisclosed location, the video begins innocently enough, portraying a man lying comfortably in the grass, apparently immersed in a deep slumber. Little does he know that danger lurks nearby, coiled and ready to strike. A cobra, one of nature's most venomous creatures, emerges silently from the undergrowth and, almost unnoticed, slips into the folds of the man's loosely draped shirt.

The unsuspecting victim continues to sleep, oblivious to the peril that now resides inches away from his bare skin. Meanwhile, the camera pans to reveal a group of onlookers who have become aware of the unfolding drama. Concern etches their faces as they realize the imminent danger the man is in. Fear and trepidation fill the air as they contemplate how to rescue him from this potentially lethal predicament.

With their hearts pounding, the bystanders cautiously approach the napping man, trying not to startle the cobra. Acting quickly but carefully, they devise a plan to extricate the snake from its newfound hiding place. Each movement is met with bated breath, knowing that any sudden action could trigger an attack from the venomous serpent.

The video's tension reaches its peak as the camera zooms in, capturing the harrowing sight of the snake attempting to find an escape route through the man's shirt buttons. The cobra's graceful yet menacing dance within the confines of the fabric is both mesmerizing and terrifying, underscoring the fragile boundary between life and death.

Finally, after what seems like an eternity, success is achieved. With a swift yet gentle motion, the cobra is carefully coaxed out of the man's shirt and released back into the wild. A collective sigh of relief echoes among the onlookers as they witness the man escaping unscathed from the potentially deadly encounter.

The video quickly went viral, capturing the attention of netizens worldwide for obvious reasons. As the video spread like wildfire across social media platforms, the comment section became flooded with an outpouring of honest reactions from concerned viewers.

One user expressed their shock, writing, "This is so shocking! I can't believe what I just watched."

Another compassionate user conveyed their well-wishes, saying, "I hope you are fine after such a terrifying ordeal. May God bless you and keep you safe."