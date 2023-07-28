Man cheats death as cobra slithers into his shirt while sleeping in field, video is viral

Headlines

Brace yourself, because here comes the Sting Maggi, viral video shocks netizens

This Indian farmer grows world's 'most expensive' mango in his orchard, costs Rs 3 lakh per kg

Mukesh Ambani to kill Rs 250 crore brand to back upcoming Jio platform, hundreds to see layoffs

Byju’s ex-employee’s tearful video goes viral, says will take ‘extreme step’ if...

This actress, cousin of Alia Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi, failed to succeed in Bollywood; is now professional pole dancer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Brace yourself, because here comes the Sting Maggi, viral video shocks netizens

This Indian farmer grows world's 'most expensive' mango in his orchard, costs Rs 3 lakh per kg

Mukesh Ambani to kill Rs 250 crore brand to back upcoming Jio platform, hundreds to see layoffs

Bollywood stars who are high-school toppers

Streaming this week: Kaalkoot, The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

9 inspirational messages by Rekha

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

This actress, cousin of Alia Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi, failed to succeed in Bollywood; is now professional pole dancer

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh': 'Have some shame...'

Ahead of 30th birthday, Kiara Advani leaves for trip with Sidharth Malhotra, drops adorable selfie from airport

HomeViral

Viral

Man cheats death as cobra slithers into his shirt while sleeping in field, video is viral

In a video that has taken the internet by storm, a man's peaceful nap in an open field turns perilous when a venomous cobra sneaks into his shirt.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: In various parts of the world, it is not uncommon to find individuals taking advantage of a quick nap during their work in the tranquil surroundings of an open field. Basking in the soothing shade of a tree, they seek a moment of respite amidst the hustle and bustle of their daily lives. However, what may appear to be a peaceful interlude can sometimes turn into a perilous encounter with fate, as exemplified in a shocking video that has been making waves across the internet.

Captured at an undisclosed location, the video begins innocently enough, portraying a man lying comfortably in the grass, apparently immersed in a deep slumber. Little does he know that danger lurks nearby, coiled and ready to strike. A cobra, one of nature's most venomous creatures, emerges silently from the undergrowth and, almost unnoticed, slips into the folds of the man's loosely draped shirt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gopi Maniar (@gopi.maniar)

The unsuspecting victim continues to sleep, oblivious to the peril that now resides inches away from his bare skin. Meanwhile, the camera pans to reveal a group of onlookers who have become aware of the unfolding drama. Concern etches their faces as they realize the imminent danger the man is in. Fear and trepidation fill the air as they contemplate how to rescue him from this potentially lethal predicament.

With their hearts pounding, the bystanders cautiously approach the napping man, trying not to startle the cobra. Acting quickly but carefully, they devise a plan to extricate the snake from its newfound hiding place. Each movement is met with bated breath, knowing that any sudden action could trigger an attack from the venomous serpent.

The video's tension reaches its peak as the camera zooms in, capturing the harrowing sight of the snake attempting to find an escape route through the man's shirt buttons. The cobra's graceful yet menacing dance within the confines of the fabric is both mesmerizing and terrifying, underscoring the fragile boundary between life and death.

Finally, after what seems like an eternity, success is achieved. With a swift yet gentle motion, the cobra is carefully coaxed out of the man's shirt and released back into the wild. A collective sigh of relief echoes among the onlookers as they witness the man escaping unscathed from the potentially deadly encounter.

The video quickly went viral, capturing the attention of netizens worldwide for obvious reasons. As the video spread like wildfire across social media platforms, the comment section became flooded with an outpouring of honest reactions from concerned viewers.

One user expressed their shock, writing, "This is so shocking! I can't believe what I just watched."

Another compassionate user conveyed their well-wishes, saying, "I hope you are fine after such a terrifying ordeal. May God bless you and keep you safe."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Indian cricketer used to drive auto, only had Rs 5 for daily food; now has net worth of Rs 91 crores, salary is…

Not Bradman, Smith, Tendulkar, Kohli or Lara, this cricketer has highest batting average in Tests; career ended too soon

Weather update: IMD issues red, yellow alerts till July 29 in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Telangana, check forecast

Manipur violence: Why Opposition-led INDIA alliance MPs donned black clothes in Parliament session

Little boy plays with massive snake, viral video sparks online debate

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE