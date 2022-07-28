Search icon
Man catches snake and mistakenly throws on other people, watch viral video

Some Twitter users have come up with interesting replies to the funny tweet.

Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

Image: Twitter

A video has surfaced on Twitter that shows a scary yet hilarious situation. In this clip, a man can be seen trying to catch a snake swimming in lake water. He eventually catches it and throws away, but the problem arises when the snake lands on two unsuspecting people chilling nearby. IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra has poste the video on Twitter.

Some Twitter users have come up with interesting replies to the tweet. For example, one user posted a video of a woman kicking back a littered plastic bottle back inside the car it came from.

Here are some reactions to the tweet:

 

 

 

