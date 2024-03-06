Twitter
Man calls dogs by imitating their sound in viral video, internet is impressed

A viral video on Instagram showcases a man's remarkable ability to mimic the sound of dogs, resulting in a flock of them gathering around him in mere seconds.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 01:36 PM IST

In a world where unique talents can set individuals apart, a recent video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing an extraordinary skill that goes beyond the usual human capabilities. While many have witnessed people imitating the sounds of animals and birds, this viral video introduces a man whose ability to mimic dogs has reached a whole new level.

Shared by the user @himanshurajoriyaa on Instagram, the video begins innocently with no dogs in sight. However, as the man starts calling out to them, something magical unfolds. In a matter of seconds, the ground is swarmed with a flock of dogs responding to his distinctive call. Yes, you heard it right – a literal congregation of canines at the beck and call of one man.

The video quickly gained traction online, amassing over 197k views on Instagram. Users flooded the comments section, expressing their amazement at the man's talent.

"Rare talent," one user marveled.

Others chimed in with their thoughts, with one commenting, "Interesting." Another user took a deeper perspective, stating, "This is called unity; we humans should learn from it. The reason why all dogs came suddenly is they thought some dog was in danger and asking for help. Anyway, the guy did good mimic." Meanwhile, a creative mind suggested, "Marvel got their new character, dogman."

