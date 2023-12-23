Headlines

Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah return, 12 players out: Full list and injury updates for South Africa v India Tests

Man buys meal for struggling family in viral video, internet calls him 'hero'

Mumbai Indians’ worries mount as new captain Hardik Pandya likely to miss IPL 2024

Wrestlers Protest: Virender Singh to also return Padma Shri award over Sanjay Singh's election as WFI president

Christmas 2023: 5 delicious Indian recipes to spice up holiday feast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah return, 12 players out: Full list and injury updates for South Africa v India Tests

Christmas 2023: 5 delicious Indian recipes to spice up holiday feast

Winter Fest: Samsung S series 5G phone on Flipkart sale, get up to 50% discount

8 superfoods that naturally balance your hormones

5 must-eat vegetarian foods to build abs

8 food items banned in space

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki set to see big jump on weekend due to strong word of mouth: Trade analysts

This man left home at 13, became carpenter, then gangster, his son and bahu are superstars, grandkids are...

Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on his 4-year acting break, reveals what prompted it: ‘Mujhe aisa laga main…’

HomeViral

Viral

Man buys meal for struggling family in viral video, internet calls him 'hero'

Digital creator Mohamed Ashik is making waves on social media with a heartwarming video showcasing his simple yet profound act of kindness.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a digital landscape often dominated by fleeting trends and viral sensations, a touching story of compassion and generosity has emerged, capturing the hearts of online communities. Mohamed Ashik, a digital creator, has become a beacon of kindness through a simple yet profound act: buying a meal for a family in need. The heartwarming video documenting this benevolent gesture is sure to leave viewers teary-eyed.

Shared on Ashik's Instagram account, the video chronicles his heartfelt conversation with a family in distress and his decision to alleviate their hunger by purchasing meals from a nearby restaurant. The family, comprising parents and three children, expressed profound gratitude for Ashik's generous offer.

As the video unfolds, viewers witness Ashik going above and beyond by ordering a variety of food items that the family members desired. The moment the meals are served, the family eagerly digs in, with one little girl even shedding tears of joy at the sight of the delicious spread.

The caption accompanying the video encapsulates the essence of Ashik's act of kindness: "In the act of giving a meal to someone hungry, you’re serving more than food; you’re offering hope. To feed someone in need is to provide not only sustenance but also a reminder that they are not alone in their journey. Be Kind."

The online community rallied behind Ashik, expressing admiration and support through heartfelt comments. Many lauded him for setting an example that inspires others to follow suit and contribute to making the world a better place.

This heartening story serves as a poignant reminder that, in the vast sea of online content, genuine acts of kindness have the power to unite and uplift communities, fostering a spirit of generosity and compassion that transcends digital boundaries. What are your thoughts on this touching display of kindness?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Innovative Brand Revolutionises Personalised Silver Jewellery With Customisable Pieces

Winter Fest: Samsung S series 5G phone on Flipkart sale, get up to 50% discount

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga slammed by writer Gazal Dhaliwal for not sharing writing credits: 'I felt compelled'

Explore South Korea's Top 6 National Parks

Video of girl dancing at traffic signal for Instagram reel goes viral; internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE