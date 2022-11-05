Man buys food for 'clueless' couple flying for the first time, Internet reacts

Image Credit: LinkedIn

New Delhi: The internet is a fascinating place for everyone. Every day, we come across various types of content that are educational, entertaining, and heartwarming. Then there's content that takes over the internet, capturing all of our attention. We recently came across one such story that not only warmed our hearts but also inspired internet. And Amitabh Shah, Chief Inspiration Officer of Yuva Unstoppable, did just that. Amitabh aided an elderly couple in taking their first flight. Not only that, but he bought them food without revealing them. Shah's touching story, which he posted on his Linkedin profile, has gone viral.

“I was on my way to Kanpur yesterday from Delhi Airport. This awesome but tired couple in the picture had a long journey - came from a remote village in UP, rode a bus for 8 hours to get to the Delhi Airport and then boarded a flight to Kanpur with me. I saw them in the boarding area completely clueless and could tell it’s there first time & they didn’t understand English. I walked up to them with a smile and asked them to simply follow me. They thought I worked for the airline,” Shah wrote as a caption on LinkedIn, sharing a photo of the couple.

The post continued, "When the airhostess arrived to serve food, they declined. They were clearly hungry and thirsty for hours." Seeing this, Shah approached the airhostess and requested that she serve the couple "paneer sandwiches and juices" and "tell them it was complimentary as they were lucky customers to win a free meal." He also revealed that he had secretly paid for the meal.

The news quickly spread across the internet, attracting the attention of many people. Some re-shared the post, while others expressed their respect and appreciation in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “Amitabh Shah huge respect for you man”. Another user wrote, “Brother you absolutely did a very great job and we can see that from the smile on their face. Proud of you man”