Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Man builds 6-seater cycle that runs on electricity, netizens hail desi jugaad

Viral video: The man says the electric cycle can be charged with a cost of merely Rs 7-8.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 08:43 PM IST

Man builds 6-seater cycle that runs on electricity, netizens hail desi jugaad
Man builds 6-seater cycle that runs on electricity, netizens hail desi jugaad (screengrab from the viral video)

A 6-seater electric cycle has become a centre of attraction in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. The cycle has been made by Lohra Village's Ashhad Abdullah who used scrap material to build the cycle.

He says it has been made in a month's time with a cost of around Rs 10,000-12,000. Once charged, one can travel up to 150 kilometres. The video of the electric cycle has gone viral on social media. Recently, Anand Mahindra has also shared a video of the electric cycle. 

Ashhad says he will also try to patent it, adding that he first thought of making the electric cycle when the price of petrol started rising. 

"I will also try to patent it. Recently Anand Mahindra and many others tweeted about it and people liked the electric bicycle. My family has always supported me in such innovations," says Ashhad who made a 6-seater electric cycle.

 

 

"An idea about it came to my mind when price of petrol started rising. It has been made in a month's time with a cost of around Rs 10,000-12,000 and used scrap material to build it. I want to make it commercial and sell it to others at an affordable price," said Ashhad.

READ | Video: Man gets stuck under elephant statue at Madhya Pradesh temple 

The man says that a total of six people can travel in the vehicle. He also says that charges for commuting in the vehicle will be just Rs 10.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Start your mornings with green tea: Check out 5 healthy advantages
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI PO prelims Admit Cards 2022 released at sbi.co.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.