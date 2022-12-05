Man builds 6-seater cycle that runs on electricity, netizens hail desi jugaad (screengrab from the viral video)

A 6-seater electric cycle has become a centre of attraction in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. The cycle has been made by Lohra Village's Ashhad Abdullah who used scrap material to build the cycle.

He says it has been made in a month's time with a cost of around Rs 10,000-12,000. Once charged, one can travel up to 150 kilometres. The video of the electric cycle has gone viral on social media. Recently, Anand Mahindra has also shared a video of the electric cycle.

Ashhad says he will also try to patent it, adding that he first thought of making the electric cycle when the price of petrol started rising.

"I will also try to patent it. Recently Anand Mahindra and many others tweeted about it and people liked the electric bicycle. My family has always supported me in such innovations," says Ashhad who made a 6-seater electric cycle.

WATCH Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh A 6-seater electric cycle made by Lohra Village's Ashhad Abdullah becomes a centre of attraction in his village and nearby areas pic.twitter.com/dwYAWNvQaZ December 5, 2022

"An idea about it came to my mind when price of petrol started rising. It has been made in a month's time with a cost of around Rs 10,000-12,000 and used scrap material to build it. I want to make it commercial and sell it to others at an affordable price," said Ashhad.

The man says that a total of six people can travel in the vehicle. He also says that charges for commuting in the vehicle will be just Rs 10.