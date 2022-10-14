Search icon
Man brushes his puppy's teeth in THIS adorable viral video

The viral video features a man brushing his cute puppy's teeth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: The internet can't get enough of dog videos, or, more specifically, puppy clips. If you like watching such stuff as well, you’d be delighted to know that we struck pure gold with a short clip of a man brushing puppy's teeth. Well, it would be safe to assert that it is one of the cutest things on the internet today and there is a good chance that you will want to keep watching this clip on loop as you keep saying ‘aww.’

The viral video features a man brushing his cute puppy's teeth. Isn’t the sweetest thing ever? The puppy seems to enjoy every moment while having a brushing session. "Tooth brushing time #pug #puglife #puppy #puppylove #puppies #pugsoftwitter #DogsofTwittter #puglovers" reads the video caption.

The adorable video, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.1m views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the scenario. “My dog LOVED having her teeth brushed!,” reads a sweet comment on the social media platform. “This really made my day omg,” shares another. “How come I never get the dogs that just let you give them a bath and brush their teeth?” commented a third.

 

