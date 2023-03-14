Man breaks world record, makes farthest basketball shot backwards

Farthest basketball shot | Photo: Pixabay

A basketball player has broken a world record for sinking the ball in the basket backwards from 85 feet, 5 inches away in Texas. A 30-year-old man has made his childhood dream come true.

According to the Guinness World Records, "the farthest basketball shot made backwards is 26.06 meters (85 ft 5 in) and was achieved by Jeremy Ware (USA) in San Antonio, Texas, USA, on January 29, 2023. Jeremy was lucky enough to attempt this record at the AT&T Center, home of the San Antonio Spurs of the NBA. He was happy to have achieved this record in front of the Spurs mascot and cheerleaders, who cheered him on."

Jeremy was practising the backwards basketball shots since 2010 and has become incredibly good at them.

"I loved the Guinness World Records book growing up and always read them. In high school, I was voted most likely to break a world record, and in college, I became very good at shooting the ball backwards and just did it for fun," he said.

"12 years later, I was reminded that there was a record for the farthest basketball shot made backwards, so I set my sights on the goal."