Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Man breaks world record, makes farthest basketball shot backwards

Man sets new world record for farthest basketball shot backwards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Man breaks world record, makes farthest basketball shot backwards
Farthest basketball shot | Photo: Pixabay

A basketball player has broken a world record for sinking the ball in the basket backwards from 85 feet, 5 inches away in Texas. A 30-year-old man has made his childhood dream come true. 

According to the Guinness World Records, "the farthest basketball shot made backwards is 26.06 meters (85 ft 5 in) and was achieved by Jeremy Ware (USA) in San Antonio, Texas, USA, on January 29, 2023. Jeremy was lucky enough to attempt this record at the AT&T Center, home of the San Antonio Spurs of the NBA. He was happy to have achieved this record in front of the Spurs mascot and cheerleaders, who cheered him on."

Jeremy was practising the backwards basketball shots since 2010 and has become incredibly good at them. 

"I loved the Guinness World Records book growing up and always read them. In high school, I was voted most likely to break a world record, and in college, I became very good at shooting the ball backwards and just did it for fun," he said.

 

 

Read: Woman uses Jeevansathi.com not to find husband but compare salary range, read full story here

"12 years later, I was reminded that there was a record for the farthest basketball shot made backwards, so I set my sights on the goal."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik passes away
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.