'Bhai tumhara dard samjh sakte hain': Man frustrated from Sooryavansham writes letter to TV channel, sparks meme fest

Man writes funny letter to Sony Max being fed up of Sooryavansham | Photo: Instagram

We all know that the 1999 movie, Sooryavansham is a regular on Sony Max and social media is filled with hilarious memes about the channel's love for the movie and how frequently it is telecasted. Now a gentleman, fed up with the Amitabh Bachchan starrer film has written a letter to the channel and it is being wildly circulated on social media.

This letter is filled with mind-blowing questions about the feature film. He asked questions like, how much of this film featuring Heera Thakur has been aired on the channel, and how many times the film will be telecast in future followed by many such funny questions.

At the end, he asked, if we go 'mad' after watching this film, then who will be responsible for it? This letter is taking the internet by storm and it's getting a lot of reactions from other users.

‘Sooryavansham’ is a 1999 film starring Amitabh Bachchan in a double role as Bhanupratap Singh and his son Heera Thakur. Heera does not have a good relationship with his father for being illiterate, while he is determined to fulfil his father’s dream. The film also stars Soundarya, Rachna Banerjee, Anupam Kher, Mukesh Rishi and Kader Khan. Directed by EVV Satyanarayana, the film is considered a cult classic.