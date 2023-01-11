Man books same Air India flight to surprise, propose to fiancée mid-air; video goes viral

Photo: Twitter/@rameshkotnana1

To make their marriage proposal special for their partner, people will go to great lengths. A video of a man making a passionate gesture while flying on an Air India flight recently went viral on social media. His fiancee was taken aback to see the man kneel down to propose to her on flight midair.

On a flight to Mumbai, a man planned his entire surprise for his fiancée with the help of the crew. His friend knew one of the cabin crew members. According to Air India officials, the incident occurred on January 2 as the woman was flying from London to Mumbai via Hyderabad, Hindustan Times reported. Her fiance wanted to surprise her, so he booked a flight from Mumbai-Hyderabad-Mumbai so that he could plan the romantic marriage proposal.

The man, who arranged the surprise, boarded the same flight as his fiancee, walked down the plane aisle with a huge pink poster, asking, “I could walk forever and a mile with you. Would you like to walk with me?” In the viral video, the man can be seen kneeling down and asking her to marry him as she rose from her seat with a wide smile on her face.

READ | Guest rams car through hotel's lobby over 'missing laptop', WATCH viral video

A LinkedIn user posted a video of the romantic proposal along with the caption that reads, “Marriage Proposal Made in Heaven Love is in the Air Wedding bells were ringing for a couple onboard an #AirIndia flight to #Mumbai when a man got down on one knee mid-air and proposed to his #fiancee, who was taken aback by the romantic gesture”. On the flight, passengers could be seen cheering and applauding for the couple.