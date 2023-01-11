Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Man books same Air India flight to surprise, propose to fiancée mid-air; video goes viral

In the viral video, man can be seen kneeling down and asking his fiancée to marry him as she rose from her seat with a wide smile on her face.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 09:26 PM IST

Man books same Air India flight to surprise, propose to fiancée mid-air; video goes viral
Photo: Twitter/@rameshkotnana1

To make their marriage proposal special for their partner, people will go to great lengths. A video of a man making a passionate gesture while flying on an Air India flight recently went viral on social media. His fiancee was taken aback to see the man kneel down to propose to her on flight midair.

On a flight to Mumbai, a man planned his entire surprise for his fiancée with the help of the crew. His friend knew one of the cabin crew members. According to Air India officials, the incident occurred on January 2 as the woman was flying from London to Mumbai via Hyderabad, Hindustan Times reported. Her fiance wanted to surprise her, so he booked a flight from Mumbai-Hyderabad-Mumbai so that he could plan the romantic marriage proposal.

The man, who arranged the surprise, boarded the same flight as his fiancee, walked down the plane aisle with a huge pink poster, asking, “I could walk forever and a mile with you. Would you like to walk with me?” In the viral video, the man can be seen kneeling down and asking her to marry him as she rose from her seat with a wide smile on her face.

READ | Guest rams car through hotel's lobby over 'missing laptop', WATCH viral video

A LinkedIn user posted a video of the romantic proposal along with the caption that reads, “Marriage Proposal Made in Heaven Love is in the Air Wedding bells were ringing for a couple onboard an #AirIndia flight to #Mumbai when a man got down on one knee mid-air and proposed to his #fiancee, who was taken aback by the romantic gesture”. On the flight, passengers could be seen cheering and applauding for the couple.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Republic Day 2023: Rehearsal parade held at Kartavya Path amid cold wave, see pictures
Winter fashion: 6 office trends to help you look more professional
Yearender 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, Yash, Jr NTR, breakthrough male performers of year
Janhvi Kapoor turns into 'little mermaid', fans call her 'next Kylie Jenner'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Video of 14 men performing stunts on 3 bikes goes viral, cops take action
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.