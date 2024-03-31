Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Man books auto for Rs 62, receives Rs 7.66 crore bill, then Uber does this...

Watch: MS Dhoni's adorable gesture for disabled fan wins internet, video goes viral

Major setback for Sunrisers Hyderabad as star bowler set to miss entire IPL 2024

'Airport authorities should ban paps': Nick Jonas asks paparazzi to not shout in viral video, netizens react

This actor's debut film got shelved, had no work for 5 years, shared room with 2 others, now earns Rs 20 crore per film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Man books auto for Rs 62, receives Rs 7.66 crore bill, then Uber does this...

Watch: MS Dhoni's adorable gesture for disabled fan wins internet, video goes viral

Major setback for Sunrisers Hyderabad as star bowler set to miss entire IPL 2024

Batters with highest strike rate in IPL history

Benefits of taking ice baths

9 ugly fights between Bollywood actresses

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

This actor's debut film got shelved, had no work for 5 years, shared room with 2 others, now earns Rs 20 crore per film

Not Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor; this actor has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actor

Alaya F talks about her ‘privileged’ struggle amid nepotism debate in Bollywood: ‘No one gave me a movie…’

HomeViral

Viral

Man books auto for Rs 62, receives Rs 7.66 crore bill, then Uber does this...

Tenguriya was shocked to discover a staggering bill of ₹7.66 crore on his app when he arrived at his destination.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 05:34 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Noida man was left stunned after taking an Uber auto ride. After what appeared to be a typical auto ride, an Uber customer in Noida was shocked to see a bill worth crores. When Deepak Tenguriya scheduled an auto trip, the fare was only ₹62. Even though the driver had not ended the ride, Tenguriya was shocked to discover a staggering bill of ₹7.66 crore on his app when he arrived at his destination.

After Deepak's friend posted a video clip of the incident on social media platform X, it became public knowledge. Deepak and his friend Ashish were heard talking about the huge bill that Deepak got out of the blue in the video.

Upon Ashish's request, Deepak displayed the amount on the phone screen, "₹ 7,66,83,762." 

Deepak was additionally billed ₹5,99,09189 for his waiting time, from which ₹75 was subtracted as a promotional discount. The GST charges in the bill were then questioned by a voice behind the camera, to which Deepak refuted the existence of any such charges. The two could be heard joking, "Even if you had booked Chandrayaan, then that ride also wouldn't have cost you this much."

In the response to this viral video, uber took X and wrote, "Hey, sorry to hear about the trouble. Please allow us some time while we are looking into this issue for you. We will get back to you with an update.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: Big boost for LSG as New Zealand's pacer joins team ahead of PBKS clash, replaces...

Watch: MS Dhoni's adorable gesture for disabled fan wins internet, video goes viral

Meet actress who became superstar with debut film, fell in love with first co-star, got engaged, broke it off due to..

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for tomorrow’s INDIA bloc rally; check routes to avoid

'Airport authorities should ban paps': Nick Jonas asks paparazzi to not shout in viral video, netizens react

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement