Man books auto for Rs 62, receives Rs 7.66 crore bill, then Uber does this...

Tenguriya was shocked to discover a staggering bill of ₹7.66 crore on his app when he arrived at his destination.

A Noida man was left stunned after taking an Uber auto ride. After what appeared to be a typical auto ride, an Uber customer in Noida was shocked to see a bill worth crores. When Deepak Tenguriya scheduled an auto trip, the fare was only ₹62. Even though the driver had not ended the ride, Tenguriya was shocked to discover a staggering bill of ₹7.66 crore on his app when he arrived at his destination.

After Deepak's friend posted a video clip of the incident on social media platform X, it became public knowledge. Deepak and his friend Ashish were heard talking about the huge bill that Deepak got out of the blue in the video.

Upon Ashish's request, Deepak displayed the amount on the phone screen, "₹ 7,66,83,762."

Deepak was additionally billed ₹5,99,09189 for his waiting time, from which ₹75 was subtracted as a promotional discount. The GST charges in the bill were then questioned by a voice behind the camera, to which Deepak refuted the existence of any such charges. The two could be heard joking, "Even if you had booked Chandrayaan, then that ride also wouldn't have cost you this much."

In the response to this viral video, uber took X and wrote, "Hey, sorry to hear about the trouble. Please allow us some time while we are looking into this issue for you. We will get back to you with an update.”