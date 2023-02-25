Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Man blames PM Modi after reaching wrong airport terminal, gets trolled

The man identified as Ujjawal Trivedi claimed that his 'ticket' indicated that his flight was from the international airport, but when he arrived, he was informed that it was from the domestic terminal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

Viral video: Man blames PM Modi after reaching wrong airport terminal, gets trolled
screengrab

New Delhi: A viral video of a man blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for arriving at the wrong terminal at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has perplexed Twitter. The video shows a man complaining about Akasa Air while simultaneously mentioning PM Modi, Vishwaguru, and the G-20 in the same breathe. The man identified as Ujjawal Trivedi  claimed that his 'ticket' indicated that his flight was from the international airport, but when he arrived, he was informed that it was from the domestic terminal. However, Twitter users quickly discovered that Trivedi's boarding pass and ticket clearly stated that his flight was departing from T1, and that the accurate information was available on his e-ticket and boarding pass.

Watch the clip here:

Aksa Air also reacted on the whole issue and tweeted, "Hi Ujjawal, while we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you, we would like to let you know that correct terminal information is available on our official eTicket and boarding pass."

Many people found Trivedi's complaint humorous, and some suggested that he could have easily located the terminal details by searching online his flight number. Trivedi was brutally trolled by netizens after his video went viral with over 468k views.

Here are few hilarious reactions from netizens:

Despite trolling, Trivedi released another video in which he stated that both Akasa Air and GoIbibo had accepted their mistakes and that he used PM Modi's name to raise awareness about issues that ordinary people face. Watch the video here:

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tata Motors launches Red Dark editions of Harrier, Safari and Nexon SUVs
KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding venue: Photos of Suniel Shetty's luxurious Khandala farmhouse with private pool, theatre
Kiara-Sidharth wedding: B-town celebs who wore Manish Malhotra bridal outfit for their big day
Take cues from Suhana Khan to ace wedding season in style
Mehreen Qazi wishes husband IAS Athar Aamir Khan on Valentine's Day, see lovely pics of couple here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: 5 killed, 30 injured as roof of cold storage collapses in Meerut
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.