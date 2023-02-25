Viral video: Man blames PM Modi after reaching wrong airport terminal, gets trolled

screengrab

New Delhi: A viral video of a man blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for arriving at the wrong terminal at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has perplexed Twitter. The video shows a man complaining about Akasa Air while simultaneously mentioning PM Modi, Vishwaguru, and the G-20 in the same breathe. The man identified as Ujjawal Trivedi claimed that his 'ticket' indicated that his flight was from the international airport, but when he arrived, he was informed that it was from the domestic terminal. However, Twitter users quickly discovered that Trivedi's boarding pass and ticket clearly stated that his flight was departing from T1, and that the accurate information was available on his e-ticket and boarding pass.

Watch the clip here:

Hi Ujjawal, while we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you. We would like to let you know that correct terminal information is available on our official eTicket and boarding pass. — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) February 22, 2023

Aksa Air also reacted on the whole issue and tweeted, "Hi Ujjawal, while we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you, we would like to let you know that correct terminal information is available on our official eTicket and boarding pass."

Many people found Trivedi's complaint humorous, and some suggested that he could have easily located the terminal details by searching online his flight number. Trivedi was brutally trolled by netizens after his video went viral with over 468k views.

Here are few hilarious reactions from netizens:

Mudi ji, aise banega India super power? G20 Me aaye log kya bolenge? Mudi Ji badi badi cheezon ki taarif to lene aa jaate ho, par ye chips seat par pade huye hain, wo saaf kon karega? Aam aadmi k baare me bhi to socho. Mudi Ji please resign. pic.twitter.com/Zz3fLRRYEs — Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) February 22, 2023

Aviation minister Jaishankar must resign. — Eminent Intellectual (@total_woke_) February 22, 2023

Despite trolling, Trivedi released another video in which he stated that both Akasa Air and GoIbibo had accepted their mistakes and that he used PM Modi's name to raise awareness about issues that ordinary people face. Watch the video here: