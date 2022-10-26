Man baths with ambush of tigers in THIS hair-raising viral video, netizens react

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Are you someone who is always on the lookout for videos that will give you goosebumps? Then this video may be just what you're looking for. Now a video of a man bathing with a group of tigers has taken the internet by surprise. The shocking video is shared on Instagram by a user named @tigertold.

The viral video features a man bathing with group of tigers in a pool. And the wild cats appear to be similarly affectionate towards him. We are sure that you will watch this hair-raising clip again and again. It's so scary even netizens felt the same.

The video has been viewed over 115k times and has elicited a variety of reactions from users. In addition to emphasizing how dangerous the act was, netizens asserted that the tigers are not toys to be played with. Others simply requested that the man to be extra careful while handling these deadly wild cats.

"This is so dangerous pls dont try again" commented a user. "They're not pets but they look so happy when u give them scratchies but be extra careful next time," posted another.