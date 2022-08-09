WATCH: Unique 'Pothole Protest' goes viral, Kerala man does yoga, takes mud bath in front of MLA

Photo: Twitter screengrab

A man in Malappuram protested against potholes on roads in a unique way by bathing and performing yoga in a water-logged pothole in front of MLA on the way. A video has been recorded of the incident. In the video, a man is seen bathing with the water accumulated in the potholes on road. He is also seen performing yoga in front of MLA.

#WATCH | Kerala: A man in Malappuram protested against potholes on roads in a unique way by bathing & performing yoga in a water-logged pothole in front of MLA on the way pic.twitter.com/XSOCPrwD5f — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

Locals tried to raise the issue of poor road conditions several times and stagged many protests. However, no solution came out of it. So, two activists adopted this unique style of protest.

Two social workers- Hamza Borali and Azhar Mohammad came down to road with a bucket, mug, soap and bath towel. Then the duo chose one of the deep potholes on the road connecting Bandikat and Palakkad and took baths in the pothole.

Read: Shocking video: Delhi cop beaten up, assaulted by mob inside police station, clip goes viral