Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

WATCH: Unique 'Pothole Protest' goes viral, Kerala man does yoga, takes mud bath in front of MLA

A video of man bathing in pothole water and performing yoga in front of MLA is circulating over internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 10:34 PM IST

WATCH: Unique 'Pothole Protest' goes viral, Kerala man does yoga, takes mud bath in front of MLA
Photo: Twitter screengrab

A man in Malappuram protested against potholes on roads in a unique way by bathing and performing yoga in a water-logged pothole in front of MLA on the way.  A video has been recorded of the incident. In the video, a man is seen bathing with the water accumulated in the potholes on road. He is also seen performing yoga in front of MLA. 

 

 

Locals tried to raise the issue of poor road conditions several times and stagged many protests. However, no solution came out of it. So, two activists adopted this unique style of protest. 

Two social workers- Hamza Borali and Azhar Mohammad came down to road with a bucket, mug, soap and bath towel. Then the duo chose one of the deep potholes on the road connecting Bandikat and Palakkad and took baths in the pothole. 

Read: Shocking video: Delhi cop beaten up, assaulted by mob inside police station, clip goes viral

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: Woman bank manager attacked with acid; helmet saved her face
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.