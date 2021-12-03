Man arrested for buying Lamborghini, Rolex using COVID-19 relief funds

A man has been imprisoned for 9 years in Texas for using COVID-19 funds for buying a Rolex watch and a Lamborghini car. The 30-year-old Lee Price III acquired the money by committing fraud.

As per the US Justice Department, Lee Price III had opened three shell companies to hide all his illegal activities and obtained $1.6 million by submitting fake Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications.

Price also had submitted fake driver's license and tax records to substantiate his loan requests. After the case was taken to court, Price pleaded guilty. His attorney Tom Berg said, "Mr Price recognises that the stiff sentence imposed today by Judge Gilmore was triggered both by his fraudulent conduct in this PPP loan case and by the rather ragged criminal history he brought to the table."

He further added, "The Court found that he did fully accept responsibility by unconditionally pleading guilty to the indictment."

This is not the first case, in fact, approximately 474 people have been charged with crimes regarding such fraud.

For the unversed, these relief programmes were started to provide financial aids to the victims suffering from COVID-19 infection.