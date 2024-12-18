According to De, Zomato, a popular food delivery platform, was selling a Rs 10 water bottle for an eye-watering Rs 100 at the event.

A recent incident at a concert has sparked a heated debate about pricing practices at live events, after Pallab De, a tech professional, shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter). According to De, Zomato, a popular food delivery platform, was selling a Rs 10 water bottle for an eye-watering Rs 100 at the event. His post quickly went viral, attracting widespread attention and fueling discussions about inflated pricing at such venues.

De, visibly frustrated, took to X to express his outrage. “How is Zomato allowed to sell Rs 10 water bottles for Rs 100 at concert venues where no one is allowed to bring their own bottles?” he asked, accompanied by a photo of the two water bottles he purchased. He also tagged a Telangana High Court advocate in his post, further intensifying the online conversation.

Zomato responded promptly, apologising for the incident. The company explained that while it was the ticketing partner for the event, it was not the organiser and assured that the feedback would be used to improve future events. "Hi Pallab, we’re sorry for your experience. While we weren’t the event organisers but the ticketing partner, we’ve noted your feedback and will ensure it helps us improve our own events moving forward," Zomato’s response read.

However, De wasn’t satisfied with the explanation. He further accused the event organisers, Eva Live, of setting the inflated prices. In his follow-up post, De shared another image, this time clearly displaying the Rs 10 Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of the water bottle, intensifying the controversy.

Many online users were outraged by the situation, with some labelling the price hike as "outright theft." One user wrote, “This is not fancy; this is outright theft, and everyone should raise their voices against these people."