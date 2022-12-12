Man accused of stealing wheat bags tied to truck bonnet, watch viral video

Image: Twitter

A man accused of stealing two bags of wheat from a truck was tied to the vehicle's bonnet and taken to a police station in Punjab's Muktsar district.

Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab | Two videos went viral, in one a man was seen stealing sacks of wheat from a truck & in another the accused was seen tied in front of the truck by the driver & was brought to the police station. Necessary action has been initiated: Muktsar DSP (11.12) pic.twitter.com/DFQm9fEzPM — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.



In the video, the man can be seen tied to the truck's bonnet with a rope and the helper of the driver sitting beside him.



As per the local police, they have received two videos related to the incident.



Taliban way in Muktsar !!

Wheat thief tied in front of the truck #Muktsar #WheatThief pic.twitter.com/sQZkMG6wrg December 11, 2022

While one video shows the man stealing wheat bags from the truck, the other shows the man tied to the bonnet of the truck, purportedly being taken to the police station.

