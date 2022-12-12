Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Man accused of stealing wheat bags tied to truck bonnet, watch viral video

In the video, the man can be seen tied to the truck's bonnet with a rope and the helper of the driver sitting beside him.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: IANS |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

Man accused of stealing wheat bags tied to truck bonnet, watch viral video
Image: Twitter

A man accused of stealing two bags of wheat from a truck was tied to the vehicle's bonnet and taken to a police station in Punjab's Muktsar district.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man can be seen tied to the truck's bonnet with a rope and the helper of the driver sitting beside him.

As per the local police, they have received two videos related to the incident.
 

While one video shows the man stealing wheat bags from the truck, the other shows the man tied to the bonnet of the truck, purportedly being taken to the police station.

 

READ | Deer gets trapped inside ATM after being chased by dogs in Gujarat

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in sexy bikini, photos go viral
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor THESE top B-town celebs moms whose maternity style is on point
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: TWS earbuds from OnePlus, Oppo, Boat and others under Rs 2,500
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 541 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.