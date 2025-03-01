The heart-stopping moment was caught on camera and quickly went viral, leaving viewers amazed at his lucky escape

A man enjoying a swim in a river got the shock of his life when he unknowingly grabbed a baby crocodile in the water. The heart-stopping moment was caught on camera and quickly went viral, leaving viewers amazed at his lucky escape.

In the video, posted on Instagram, the man is seen happily splashing in the water while his friend records from a boat. He raises his arms in excitement and moves his hands through the water. Suddenly, he notices something beneath the surface. Out of curiosity, he bends down and grabs it—only to find himself holding a small crocodile.

Realising what he was holding, the man panicked and threw the crocodile back into the water. Screaming in fear, he rushed to get out and jumped back into the boat.

The video, reportedly taken at the beaches of Media Luna, was captioned: "Tremendous scare! Man meets a crocodile on the beaches of Media Luna while taking a bath. What began as a moment of enjoyment in nature almost ended in tragedy."

Social media users were shocked by the incident, with many calling it a miracle that the man escaped unharmed. One user commented, "He thought he was going to grab a large fish. Poor guy!" Another wrote, "Congratulations! You just got another chance to live your life."