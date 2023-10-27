Man, 82, dies after eating 'live octopus' delicacy, details inside

Tragedy in South Korea: Elderly man dies after choking on "live octopus" dish, highlighting culinary risks.

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded in Gwangju, South Korea, an 82-year-old man lost his life on Monday after consuming a local delicacy known as "san-nakji," or "live octopus." The dish, consisting of chopped octopus served with sesame oil, takes a unique twist as it is presented immediately after the chopping, with the octopus pieces still exhibiting movement.

The calamity began when the elderly man choked on this exotic meal, prompting a distress call to local emergency services. Regrettably, by the time help arrived, the man had already gone into cardiac arrest. Despite the valiant efforts of the fire station officials who attempted CPR, their endeavors proved futile.

To savor "san-nakji" safely, it is customary for diners to carefully cut the dish into smaller pieces and thoroughly chew before swallowing. This precaution is crucial due to the persisting motion of the octopus tentacles even after the dish is served.

What adds to the sorrow of this incident is that it is not the first of its kind in South Korea. Reports indicate that between 2007 and 2012, three individuals lost their lives after partaking in this delicacy. These tragic occurrences serve as a stark reminder of the potential risks associated with consuming certain foods, even those deeply entrenched in a region's cultural heritage.

The phenomenon of "san-nakji" is intriguing and peculiar. It involves taking a deceased octopus, chopping it into pieces, and immediately serving it with sesame oil. This creates a visually striking and culturally significant dish. However, the risks associated with consuming live or semi-live animals are evident in this case.

While "san-nakji" remains a beloved culinary tradition in South Korea, the tragic death of this elderly man serves as a poignant reminder of the need for caution when partaking in such delicacies.