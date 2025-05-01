A young man of 21 died after drinking five bottles of neat alcohol over a Rs 10,000 bet with his friends. Karthik, a 21-year-old man, was confident of consuming five bottles of alcohol without diluting it with even a drop of water and easily took the challenge.

A young man of 21 died after drinking five bottles of neat alcohol over a Rs 10,000 bet with his friends. Karthik, a 21-year-old man, was confident of consuming five bottles of alcohol without diluting it with even a drop of water and easily took the challenge after one of his two friends, Venkata Reddy, made a bet of offering Rs 10,000 if Karthik was able to complete the challenge.

Man dies of consuming five bottles of alcohol

Karthik was married for a year and even became a father to a daughter nine days before the incident and maybe the happiness of which led him to take up such an insane challenge so easily. The incident happened on April 30, Wednesday, in Poojarahalli village of Mulbagil taluk of Kolar district, Karnataka, around 260 kms away from the capital Bengaluru.

After taking up the challenge with the exact terms of the bet, that is, drinking five bottles without water, Karthik experienced health issues. He was soon taken to a nearby hospital at Mulbagal where he succumbed during treatment. A case has been filed against six men at Nangali police station, including Karthi’s two friends Venkata Reddy and Subramani. The two friends have been arrested, and the police are looking for other accused.

According to the data by the World Health Organization, around 2.6 million people die of alcohol consumption every year, which makes up to 4.7 per cent of global deaths.

