Mama white tigress cuddles with cub in adorable viral video, melts netizens hearts

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: We definitely need some relief in the midst of the world's turmoil. And the internet is the best place to find cute stress-relieving videos. Please enjoy this cute video of a mama white tiger and her cub. We're sure that if you're having a bad day, this video will make you smile. The short clip was posted on Instagram by a user named @feline.unity and it has already been viewed over 6,000 times.

In the short segment, the white mama tiger can be seen cuddling with his baby. As the video goes on, both the duo of mother and baby can be seen embracing each other until the end. So adorable, isn't it?

READ: Optical illusion: How many faces are there in THIS image?

The adorable clip of the mama tigress and its baby has taken the Internet by storm. Since it was shared a few days ago, the clip has received over 800 likes, and the number is still growing. Netizens gushed over these two creatures in the comment section and showered their love. "What a beautiful lioness and her cub!" wrote one user. "Mom, the cub is so sweet and loving. I really enjoy your posts "another person said "This has to be the most beautiful, cutest video I've ever seen," a third said. "Love, love, love, PURE love...really loved it," a fourth said. Many people described their emotions with the word "cute."