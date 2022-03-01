'Mama, this is so hard': Final words of a Russian soldier to his mother

"Two armies that fight each other is like one large army that commits suicide," reads a quote from World War 1. In this 21st centuary, the world is again witnessing a war between two European countries - Ukraine and Russia. What we are seeing is how the war is causing harm to life and property. But none can estimate how the war is affecting the minds of people involved in it.

Here we bring you an excerpt from text messages exchanged between a Russian soldier and his mother before he was killed in the war. Ukraine's Ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya read screenshots of texts during an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly, a media report said.

Reading out these messages, the Ukrainian Ambassador asked the assembly to 'visualise the magnitude of the tragedy' unfolding in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the UN read out text messages between a Russian soldier and his mother moments before he was killed. He read them in Russian.



"Mama, I'm in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I'm afraid. We are bombing all of the cities...even targeting civilians." pic.twitter.com/mLmLVLpjCO — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) February 28, 2022

Excerpts from the text messages

"Mama, I'm in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I'm afraid. We are bombing all of the cities together, even targeting civilians," these were the final text messages between a Russian soldier and his mother before he died in the war.

After the mother asked for her son's whereabouts, he revealed to her that he was not in a training but taking part in the invasion of Ukraine and was 'afraid'.

"Why has it been so long since you responded? Are you really in training exercises?" the mother asked her son, adding that she intended to send him a package. To this the soldier tells his mother, in Russian, that he is no longer in Crimea doing training exercises.

He says, "The only thing I want now is to hang myself." He goes on to explain that he is in Ukraine, where there is a 'real war'.

