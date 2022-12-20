Mama rhino giving birth to baby on camera, viral video leaves internet teary-eyed

Screen Grab

A mother rhino giving birth to her youngster in a national park was recently seen on camera. Since going viral, the touching clip has had viewers reminiscing about the perfect moment it captured. IFS officer Sudha Ramen retweeted a video that had first been posted on Twitter by Wildfriends Africa, an Eco-tour business based in Uganda, Africa.

The footage went up on YouTube yesterday. Since being posted online, the video has been seen by over 1.2 million people, and that figure keeps growing. Over 2,267 people have liked the tweet thus far. In response to the video, viewers left a wide range of opinions.

“It's rare to get such precious moments. A new life, after 16 to 18 months of gestation mother Rhino. The multiple threats for its survival has made these critically endangered species as a population that needs highest protection & conservation,” read the caption on the video.

Many people on Twitter have commented on the video. One twitter user commented, “Indeed rare to get sight such rarest occasions. Natural calving system is well placed in animals. Abnormality may lead to mortality in animal kingdom.”

Also, READ: FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi's Instagram reaches 400M followers, becomes second most followed behind Cristiano Ronaldo

It's a rare to get sight such precious moments. A new life, after 16 to 18 months of gestation - #mother #Rhino



The multiple threats for its survival has made these critically endangered species as a population that needs highest protection & conservatiopic.twitter.com/9FQvzNeiGJ December 19, 2022

Another tweeted, “Birth of a new life in any species is special, even so among endangered Rhino’s.”

Another Tweeted, “Mother is God for Everyone who comes on to the world Earth.”