Mama owl pampering her babies is the perfect aww moment, viral video

New Delhi: There are cute animal clips, and then there are super cute animal videos that include both the mother and the baby. Those videos, without a doubt, are an instant mood lifters. Just like this endearing video of a mother owl and her babies. The owlets could be mistaken for a soft toy, but it is as real as the cuteness emanating from the clip.

Mommy owl and her chicks..



IG: nathanclarkwildlife pic.twitter.com/4QG819pP4q — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 16, 2023

Shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, the adorable video shows a mama owl cuddling and grooming her little babies. The entire scene is filled with 'AWW' moments. We don't need to tell you how adorable this clip is, so take a look and you won't be disappointed.

The video has received over 760,000 views and numerous comments. While some commented that the video was too cute to miss, others couldn't stop gushing over the mother owl's love for the babies. And it's safe to say that many netizens want to adore the owlets as much as they can.

Take a look at some heartfelt reactions below:

One person in the Twitter comments section said, "Love this, it’s so hard to see owls during the day or night.." A second person added, "It made me think of my son... I want to be everything for him, the mother, the friend... the home where his soul feels safe and happy " "Awww this is the cutest video on the internet" said a third.