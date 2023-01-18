Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Mama owl pampering her babies is the perfect aww moment, viral video

rs. Just like this endearing video of a mother owl and her babies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

Mama owl pampering her babies is the perfect aww moment, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: There are cute animal clips, and then there are super cute animal videos that include both the mother and the baby. Those videos, without a doubt, are an instant mood lifters. Just like this endearing video of a mother owl and her babies. The owlets could be mistaken for a soft toy, but it is as real as the cuteness emanating from the clip.

Shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, the adorable video shows a mama owl cuddling and grooming her little babies. The entire scene is filled with 'AWW' moments.  We don't need to tell you how adorable this clip is, so take a look and you won't be disappointed.

The video has received over 760,000 views and numerous comments. While some commented that the video was too cute to miss, others couldn't stop gushing over the mother owl's love for the babies. And it's safe to say that many netizens want to adore the owlets as much as they can.

Take a look at some heartfelt reactions below:
One person in the Twitter comments section said, "Love this, it’s so hard to see owls during the day or night.." A second person added, "It made me think of my son... I want to be everything for him, the mother, the friend... the home where his soul feels safe and happy  " "Awww this is the cutest video on the internet" said a third.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 best-looking cars that you can’t afford to miss
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Bhediya: Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend Varun Dhawan starrer premiere
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon make heads turn at awards show
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 578 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.