Mama gorilla embraces the tired baby in viral video, netizens reach for tissues

The mother gorilla cuddles her small baby in the endearing video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 02:51 PM IST

Mama gorilla embraces the tired baby in viral video, netizens reach for tissues
Screengrab

New Delhi: "Cuteness way over the top," you might say after watching this adorable video of a mama gorilla and her baby. There's a chance the short segment will make you smile as much as it did us. Even the Internet is obsessed with this heartwarming video. Take a look at this:

The mother gorilla cuddles her small baby in the endearing video. However, it is the pure love relationship between a mother and a child depicted in the video that has won people over. The video was shared on Twitter by the page @buitengebieden.

The video of the mother gorilla and her baby has sparked outrage on the Internet. The clip has received over 263k views since it was shared a few hours ago, and the number is still growing. Netizens gushed about the adorable short segment in the comments section.

"What a beautiful Momma!" wrote one user. "She is a loving and caring mother. I really enjoy your posts "another person stated. "This has to be the most beautiful, cutest video ever," said a third. "Love, love, love, PURE love," a fourth said. Many people used the word "beautiful" to express how they felt.

