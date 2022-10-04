Search icon
Mama elephant and baby steal sugarcane from truck in adorable viral video; Internet loves it

Just like this adorable video of these two elephants who are caught stealing sugarcane from truck.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 02:25 PM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Animal videos are always entertaining to watch, and when there are elephants in them, the fun multiplies. Just like this adorable video of these two elephants who are caught stealing sugarcane from truck. We guarantee that this video will make you laugh and smile. User named Felix Butta shared the video on Instagram, and it has received over 5 million views.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Felix Butta (@itz__lyra)

The viral video shows a mama elephant and baby jumbo stealing sugarcane from the truck. As the video goes on they both can also bee seen enjoying the taste of sugarcane. Cute! Isn't?  We are sure that you will watch this adorable vide on loop. 

Since being uploaded on Instagram on August 30, the video has gotten more than 616k likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "Fav food for them!" "this is a mood changer.. aww so adorable," another user adds. A third response shares, "I love it.. it made my day.. this is so cute."

