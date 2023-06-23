Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Mama cow adorably licks man's arms who assisted in delivering her baby, viral video melts hearts

In a heartwarming display of trust and appreciation, the cow tenderly licks the man's arm, symbolizing her deep gratitude. In return, the man showers her with kisses and gentle pets, reciprocating the affectionate connection between them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 03:55 PM IST

Mama cow adorably licks man's arms who assisted in delivering her baby, viral video melts hearts
screengrab

New Delhi: Videos that showcase the beautiful bond between animals and humans never cease to inspire and warm our hearts. A recent touching video shared on Reddit captured one such remarkable moment, leaving viewers in awe. The footage portrays a mama cow expressing her gratitude and affection towards a man who played a crucial role in delivering her baby. In a heartwarming display of trust and appreciation, the cow tenderly licks the man's arm, symbolizing her deep gratitude. In return, the man showers her with kisses and gentle pets, reciprocating the affectionate connection between them.

The video quickly gained traction on Reddit, amassing over 45,000 upvotes and captivating the attention of countless individuals. The comment section overflowed with an appreciation for the touching moment shared between the mama cow and the kind-hearted man.

Mama cow shows gratitude to the kind man who saved her and helped deliver her calf
by u/westcoastcdn19 in AnimalsBeingBros

One user highlighted a particularly endearing detail, noting, "The best part is she tries to help cover her calf with the blanket."

Another user playfully remarked, "Proof that cows are just big dogs." This sentiment humorously highlights the surprising similarities in the display of affection and emotional connections between different species. 

Adding a touch of light-heartedness, a user shared a witty comment, imagining the thoughts of the baby calf, saying, "Baby calf is thinking, 'hey, mom, I'm your newborn, start your licking on me!' Beautiful relationship." 

Through this video, viewers are reminded of the incredible capacity of animals to express their emotions and form meaningful bonds with humans. It sparks a sense of wonder and appreciation for the diverse range of relationships that can exist in the animal kingdom, reminding us of the beauty and interconnectedness of all life.

In a world often filled with turmoil, witnessing moments like these provides a glimpse of the inherent goodness that exists in the human-animal relationship. It encourages us to cherish and protect the bonds we share with animals, fostering a greater sense of empathy and compassion in our interactions with all living creatures.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation
Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: 90 year old woman living in hut charged with Rs 1.03 lakh electricity bill
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.