Bollywood actress Malaika Arora was seen at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati with Kumar Sangakkara, the former head coach of the Rajasthan Royals, during Sunday's IPL 2025 match against the Chennai Super Kings. Social media has been buzzing with a video showing Malaika sporting the Rajasthan Royals' jersey.

In the now-viral video Kumar Sangakkara was seen sitting next to Malaika Arora in RR's dugout area which sparked dating rumours among the two.

Sangakkara, who served as the head coach of the Royals for several seasons and currently holds the position of director of cricket, was replaced by Rahul Dravid as the head coach before the 2025 season. Sangakkara's IPL career also includes playing for Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab), Deccan Chargers, and SunRisers Hyderabad.

Malaika's appearance with Sangakkara follows ongoing rumours about her separation from Arjun Kapoor. While Arjun has publicly declared his single status, Malaika has remained silent regarding their alleged split.

How social media reacted?

Soon after Malika and Sangakkara's were spotted together, netizens could not hold themselves from expressing their feelings.

Arjun Kappor's take on breakup with Malaika Arora

During the 2024 promotions of Singham Again, fans chanted Malaika's name as Arjun addressed the crowd. In response, he smiled and said, "No, I'm single now. Relax."

Later, when questioned about Arjun's comment, Malaika told ETimes, "I am a very private person, and there are certain aspects of my life that I don’t want to elaborate on. Whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative. It has been a very trying year for various reasons, and I think it’s time for all of us to move on. I am ready for the new year and a fresh start in my life."

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings' losing streak continued as they fell short by 6 runs against Rajasthan Royals, despite MS Dhoni's batting at number 7 in pursuit of 183, a deficit that proved insurmountable.