Beyond her glamorous acting and fashion career, Malaika Arora has a secret passion - food! As a self-proclaimed foodie, she loves experimenting with healthy and delicious recipes. Her latest culinary revelation is a mouth-watering recipe for Paneer Thecha, a beloved Maharashtrian dish that's a staple in her home.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya fame has shared a simple and delicious recipe featuring Thecha, a popular Maharashtrian condiment that's taken social media by storm. She confessed that The dish, called Paneer Thecha, is "made at my home all the time". Here's how to make it:

Ingredients: - Garlic, Green chilies, Salt, Peanuts, Coriander (with stem) and Paneer (Indian cheese), Instructions: Dry roast the garlic, green chilies, salt, peanuts, and coriander. Crush the mixture for a rustic feel (avoid using a mixer). Add paneer and enjoy! (Feel free to add more chilies for extra spice.) To complete the dish: Cut the paneer into your desired shape and size.Wrap the spicy mixture around the paneer, creating a flavorful blanket. Pan-sear the wrapped paneer in a small amount of oil.

Those who tried Malaika's Paneer Thecha recipe were quick to share their enthusiastic reviews. The dish received unanimous approval from families, with one fan revealing that it became an instant hit with their loved ones. Others appreciated the recipe's simplicity and health benefits, while some experimented with fresh homemade paneer to achieve "super delicious" results.

Most recently, Malaika made headlines with a jaw-dropping dance performance on a reality show she was judging. Her energetic and captivating routine left the audience, choreographers Geeta Kapur and Remo D'Souza, and even her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in absolute awe.

Meanwhile, she has ventured into the culinary world with the launch of her new restaurant, Scarlett House, in Mumbai. Located in the picturesque Pali village in Bandra, this charming eatery is housed in a 90-year-old bungalow that has been beautifully restored.

The restaurant promises a unique dining experience, boasting stunning interiors and a focus on healthy, clean eating.