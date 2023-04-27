Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Makeup artist’s amazing transformation to MS Dhoni will make you say wow instantly, viral video

This time, the makeup artist has taken it upon herself to transform into great cricketer and most successful former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 05:13 PM IST

Makeup artist’s amazing transformation to MS Dhoni will make you say wow instantly, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: If you like makeup and follow Dikshita Jindal on Instagram, there's a good chance you've heard of her. She is a Delhi-based makeup artist known for her amazing makeup transformation videos. She routinely shares videos on Instagram showing her incredible makeup skills. A lot of individuals find themselves amazed by her talent. This time, the makeup artist has taken it upon herself to transform into great cricketer and most successful former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. 

Watch it here:

The video starts with Dikshita transforming herself into CSK's skipper with some sweeps and puffs of her blenders and brushes. She impressively used different kinds of makeup products for her magical transformation. After a few transitions, she completely looks like MS Dhoni. We are very sure that you will undoubtedly be confused at first glimpse. Amazing, isn't it?


The video has amassed a whopping over 244,000 views and tons of reactions. While some applauded Dikshita's work, others noted that they couldn't identify the difference between the original MS Dhoni and Diksha's makeup version.

An Instagram user wrote, “Omg this is awesome! Huge respect to you to do justice to this look love it!!!” “Liked as the video started knew that you never disappoint.,” reads another comment. A third comment hilariously reads, “Bole jo koyel bagon mein thala is back” "OMG .... U r such a amazing" reads the fourth comment.

Watch a few more clips of Dikshita's amazing makeup transformation:

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore
Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Celebs who walked at Met Gala red carpet
Ananya Panday steals the show in stunning pink gown at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi, see pics
Alia Bhatt explores London with Ranbir Kapoor, shops for Raha; netizens ask 'baby kahan gaya?'
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indefinite shutdown called in Shirdi from May 1 over CISF security deployment
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.