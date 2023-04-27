Makeup artist’s amazing transformation to MS Dhoni will make you say wow instantly, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: If you like makeup and follow Dikshita Jindal on Instagram, there's a good chance you've heard of her. She is a Delhi-based makeup artist known for her amazing makeup transformation videos. She routinely shares videos on Instagram showing her incredible makeup skills. A lot of individuals find themselves amazed by her talent. This time, the makeup artist has taken it upon herself to transform into great cricketer and most successful former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Watch it here:

The video starts with Dikshita transforming herself into CSK's skipper with some sweeps and puffs of her blenders and brushes. She impressively used different kinds of makeup products for her magical transformation. After a few transitions, she completely looks like MS Dhoni. We are very sure that you will undoubtedly be confused at first glimpse. Amazing, isn't it?



The video has amassed a whopping over 244,000 views and tons of reactions. While some applauded Dikshita's work, others noted that they couldn't identify the difference between the original MS Dhoni and Diksha's makeup version.

An Instagram user wrote, “Omg this is awesome! Huge respect to you to do justice to this look love it!!!” “Liked as the video started knew that you never disappoint.,” reads another comment. A third comment hilariously reads, “Bole jo koyel bagon mein thala is back” "OMG .... U r such a amazing" reads the fourth comment.

Watch a few more clips of Dikshita's amazing makeup transformation: