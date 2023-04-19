Make-up artist's amazing transformation into Lord Hanuman wows internet, video goes viral

screengrab

New Delhi: A man has gone viral with his amazing makeup skills and it will leave you stunned too! Vivek Tiwari, a makeup artist from India, has grabbed the attention of many with his incredible transformation into Lord Hanuman by just using makeup. He shared the video on his Instagram profile and it is bound to make your jaw drop. The specific clip has garnered more than 12 million views and many are taken aback by his unique talent. Watch it here:

The video starts with Vivek transforming himself into Lord Hanuman with some sweeps and puffs of his blenders and brushes. He flawlessly used different kinds of makeup products for his magical transformation. The result is surely going to delight you. Vivek's incredible makeup talents have received plaudits from netizens, and this specific clip will leave you speechless.

"Lord Hanuman makeup look first time on internet. It took me around 12 hours to achieve this makeup look, 6 days in making the props & prosthetics. I have spent more than 45k rupees on this look hope you will like it" Vivek captioned the clip on Instagram.

The video has racked up over 12 million views and 2 million likes. Instagram users absolutely loved Vivek's epic makeup transformation and flooded the comments with praise for his brilliant skills. While some praised his work, others noted that they couldn't identify the difference.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Way better than representation of Hanuman Ji in Adipursh,” wrote an individual with a fire emoticon. “Aisa to koi serial me bhi makeover nahi kiya hai jitna Ramayan serial hai Super Jai Hanumanji ,” commented another. “please Someone hire him as a makeup artist for film mannnn, you are a blessing , jai bhajrangi, jai Karnataka mate, Jai Hind .,” expressed a third. “Omg!!! Lord Hanuman will gonna surely bless you,” posted a fourth. The comments section is replete with several love-struck and fire emoticons.