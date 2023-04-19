Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Make-up artist's amazing transformation into Lord Hanuman wows internet, video goes viral

Vivek Tiwari, a makeup artist from India, has grabbed the attention of many with his incredible transformation into Lord Hanuman by just using makeup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

Make-up artist's amazing transformation into Lord Hanuman wows internet, video goes viral
screengrab

New Delhi: A man has gone viral with his amazing makeup skills and it will leave you stunned too! Vivek Tiwari, a makeup artist from India, has grabbed the attention of many with his incredible transformation into Lord Hanuman by just using makeup. He shared the video on his Instagram profile and it is bound to make your jaw drop. The specific clip has garnered more than 12 million views and many are taken aback by his unique talent. Watch it here:

The video starts with Vivek transforming himself into Lord Hanuman with some sweeps and puffs of his blenders and brushes. He flawlessly used different kinds of makeup products for his magical transformation. The result is surely going to delight you. Vivek's incredible makeup talents have received plaudits from netizens, and this specific clip will leave you speechless.

"Lord Hanuman makeup look first time on internet. It took me around 12 hours to achieve this makeup look, 6 days in making the props & prosthetics. I have spent more than 45k rupees on this look  hope you will like it" Vivek captioned the clip on Instagram.

The video has racked up over 12 million views and 2 million likes. Instagram users absolutely loved Vivek's epic makeup transformation and flooded the comments with praise for his brilliant skills. While some praised his work, others noted that they couldn't identify the difference. 

Here’s how people reacted to the video:
“Way better than representation of Hanuman Ji in Adipursh,” wrote an individual with a fire emoticon. “Aisa to koi serial me bhi makeover nahi kiya hai jitna Ramayan serial hai Super Jai Hanumanji ,” commented another. “please Someone hire him as a makeup artist for film mannnn, you are a blessing , jai bhajrangi, jai Karnataka mate, Jai Hind .,” expressed a third. “Omg!!! Lord Hanuman will gonna surely bless you,” posted a fourth. The comments section is replete with several love-struck and fire emoticons.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and more: 5 Punjabi singers who have been on radar of gangsters
Lavish bungalow, private jet, luxurious cars: Super expensive things owned by philanthropist Ratan Tata
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
From Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Gangubai Kathiawadi to Secret Superstar, Bollywood's highest-grossing women-led films
Suhana Khan drops stunning photos in white dress; Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor react
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 669 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 19
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.