Makar Sankranti 2026: January 14 or 15? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi

Makar Sankranti 2026 will be celebrated on January 14. Know the date, significance, shubh muhurat, and puja vidhi for this important Hindu festival.
As the festive season begins in India, people eagerly look forward to celebrations like Lohri, Pongal, and Makar Sankranti. Among these, Makar Sankranti is significant in the Hindu calendar. Every year, there is some confusion about whether the festival falls on January 14 or 15. Let's explore the exact date, significance, shubh muhurat, and puja vidhi for this day.
According to Drik Panchang, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The festival is observed when the Sun enters the Makara Rashi. In 2026, this solar transition will take place at 3:13 pm on January 14. Since the Sun’s transit happens after sunrise on this date, Makar Sankranti will be observed on the same day.
Timing plays a crucial role in Makar Sankranti, for bathing, charity, and prayers. As per Drik Panchang, the most auspicious periods are:
Punya Kala: 03:13 pm to 06:18 pm
Maha Punya Kala: 03:13 pm to 05:04 pm
Devotees believe that performing rituals, donating food or clothes, and offering prayers during the Maha Punya Kala bring spiritual benefits.
Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of Uttarayan, the six-month phase when the Sun moves northward. This period is considered highly auspicious in Hindu belief and symbolises the end of winter and the start of longer, brighter days. The festival is dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and is associated with health, prosperity, and positive energy.
The day usually begins before sunrise. Devotees take a holy bath, preferably in sacred rivers like the Ganga. If that is not possible, adding a few drops of Gangajal to the bath water is considered equally pure. After bathing, people offer water (Arghya) to the Sun, chant mantras, and perform prayers.
Donations of sesame seeds, jaggery, clothes, and food are considered especially auspicious on this day. Many also enjoy festive foods made of til and gur, symbolising warmth and harmony.