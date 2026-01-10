FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Raja Saab director Maruthi REACTS to criticism for Prabhas film: 'The intellectuals who didn't understand it are...'

REVEALED! Priyanka Chopra Jonas' secret skin care routine for radiant, flawless glow is…

Who is Ramamurthy Thyagarajan? Social entrepreneur with Rs 87,000-crore empire, transferred Rs 6,210 crore to his employees

Kendall Jenner breaks silence on rumours claiming she's secretly a lesbian: 'I'm not closing doors to experiences in life'

US hikes H-1B visa premium processing fees; how will Indians be impacted?

Good News for Apple Users: iPhone 17 to be available at Rs 74999 huge discounts on iPhone 16, iPhone 15 and more; check details here

Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji-starrer crime thriller preponed, Yash Raj Films unveil new release date and first poster

Makar Sankranti 2026: January 14 or 15? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi

BIG update on UP school admission process, Yogi Adityanath govt removes requirement of...

Kamal Haasan demands 'principled relook' at film certification process amid Vijay's Jana Nayagan row: 'What is required now is...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Raja Saab director Maruthi REACTS to criticism for Prabhas film: 'The intellectuals who didn't understand it are...'

The Raja Saab director Maruthi REACTS to criticism for Prabhas film

REVEALED! Priyanka Chopra Jonas' secret skin care routine for radiant, flawless glow is…

REVEALED! Priyanka Chopra Jonas' secret skin care routine for radiant, flawless

Who is Ramamurthy Thyagarajan? Social entrepreneur with Rs 87,000-crore empire, transferred Rs 6,210 crore to his employees

Who is Ramamurthy Thyagarajan? Social entrepreneur with Rs 87,000-crore empire,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns

Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

HomeViral

VIRAL

Makar Sankranti 2026: January 14 or 15? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi

Makar Sankranti 2026 will be celebrated on January 14. Know the date, significance, shubh muhurat, and puja vidhi for this important Hindu festival.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 06:33 PM IST

Makar Sankranti 2026: January 14 or 15? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    As the festive season begins in India, people eagerly look forward to celebrations like Lohri, Pongal, and Makar Sankranti. Among these, Makar Sankranti is significant in the Hindu calendar. Every year, there is some confusion about whether the festival falls on January 14 or 15. Let's explore the exact date, significance, shubh muhurat, and puja vidhi for this day.

    When is Makar Sankranti in 2026?

    According to Drik Panchang, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The festival is observed when the Sun enters the Makara Rashi. In 2026, this solar transition will take place at 3:13 pm on January 14. Since the Sun’s transit happens after sunrise on this date, Makar Sankranti will be observed on the same day.

    Makar Sankranti 2026: Shubh muhurat and punya kala

    Timing plays a crucial role in Makar Sankranti, for bathing, charity, and prayers. As per Drik Panchang, the most auspicious periods are:

    Punya Kala: 03:13 pm to 06:18 pm

    Maha Punya Kala: 03:13 pm to 05:04 pm

    Devotees believe that performing rituals, donating food or clothes, and offering prayers during the Maha Punya Kala bring spiritual benefits.

    Significance of Makar Sankranti

    Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of Uttarayan, the six-month phase when the Sun moves northward. This period is considered highly auspicious in Hindu belief and symbolises the end of winter and the start of longer, brighter days. The festival is dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and is associated with health, prosperity, and positive energy.

    Makar Sankranti puja vidhi and rituals

    The day usually begins before sunrise. Devotees take a holy bath, preferably in sacred rivers like the Ganga. If that is not possible, adding a few drops of Gangajal to the bath water is considered equally pure. After bathing, people offer water (Arghya) to the Sun, chant mantras, and perform prayers.

    Donations of sesame seeds, jaggery, clothes, and food are considered especially auspicious on this day. Many also enjoy festive foods made of til and gur, symbolising warmth and harmony.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    The Raja Saab director Maruthi REACTS to criticism for Prabhas film: 'The intellectuals who didn't understand it are...'
    The Raja Saab director Maruthi REACTS to criticism for Prabhas film
    REVEALED! Priyanka Chopra Jonas' secret skin care routine for radiant, flawless glow is…
    REVEALED! Priyanka Chopra Jonas' secret skin care routine for radiant, flawless
    Who is Ramamurthy Thyagarajan? Social entrepreneur with Rs 87,000-crore empire, transferred Rs 6,210 crore to his employees
    Who is Ramamurthy Thyagarajan? Social entrepreneur with Rs 87,000-crore empire,
    Kendall Jenner breaks silence on rumours claiming she's secretly a lesbian: 'I'm not closing doors to experiences in life'
    Kendall Jenner breaks silence on rumours claiming she's secretly a lesbian
    US hikes H-1B visa premium processing fees; how will Indians be impacted?
    US hikes H-1B visa premium processing fees; how will Indians be impacted?
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns
    Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse
    Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
    Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
    Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
    Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
    Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
    Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
    From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
    From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement