Makar Sankranti 2026: Are schools, offices closed on January 14 or 15 after CM Yogi Adityanath’s revised holiday order? Here's all you need to know

Who is Erfan Soltani? 26-year-old Iranian protester, first to be executed for anti-Khamenei protests
Raashii Khanna says 'for me Lohri…' marks the perfect time to celebrate family, music and joyful moments together
Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 sparks debate as fans claim Duffer Brothers used ChatGPT for finale: 'Can this be...'
Republic Day 2026: Delhi airspace to remain close from January 21, over 600 flights to be affected, here's all you need to know
Dhurandhar: After 39 days, Rs 1258 crore, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's blockbuster will be screened at discounted prices, per ticket is now...
Stray dogs case: SC to impose heavy penalties on states for every dog bite death, says, 'will be fixing heavy compensation'
Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra turns heads in ivory gown with Nick Jonas at red carpet after-party
Trouble mounts for Muhammad Yunus: Custodial death of Awami League's Hindu leader sparks political and rights outcry in Bangladesh
Why the $7Mtrust wallet hack should worry the entire industry
Iran protests: Tehran says its ‘ready for war’ as death toll rises to 646, Trump warns of military action
VIRAL
Makar Sankranti 2026: Uttar Pradesh schools and government offices will remain closed on January 15 after CM Yogi Adityanath’s revised holiday order.
Makar Sankranti is a significant harvest festival in India, celebrated with joy nationwide. In Uttar Pradesh, there has been confusion about the holiday, with many wondering if institutions will close on January 14 or 15. To clarify, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a revised order for Makar Sankranti 2026.
According to the revised government notification, January 15, 2026 (Thursday) will be observed as a public holiday in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. On this day, all government offices, schools, colleges, and public-sector banks across the state will remain closed.
The holiday has been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, which means there will be a complete shutdown of official and banking operations. This revised decision replaces the earlier holiday list issued in November 2025, which had marked January 14 as a holiday.
While the government order applies to all state-run institutions, private schools, colleges, and offices generally follow state-declared public holidays. However, their final decision will depend on individual management policies.
Makar Sankranti is celebrated on January 14 every year, according to Drik Panchang and other Hindu calendars.
The Sankranti moment, when the Sun enters Makara Rashi (Capricorn), will occur at around 3:13 pm on January 14. Since this transition happens during the daytime, all major rituals, including holy dips, Surya Arghya, and charity, will be observed on January 14.
Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of Uttarayan, the Sun’s northward journey, symbolising positivity, renewal, and the end of winter. People take sacred river baths, worship the Sun God, and donate items like sesame seeds, jaggery, blankets, and food. Charity on this day is believed to bring great spiritual merit.