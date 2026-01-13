Makar Sankranti 2026: Are schools, offices closed on January 14 or 15 after CM Yogi Adityanath’s revised holiday order? Here's all you need to know

Makar Sankranti 2026: Uttar Pradesh schools and government offices will remain closed on January 15 after CM Yogi Adityanath’s revised holiday order.

Makar Sankranti is a significant harvest festival in India, celebrated with joy nationwide. In Uttar Pradesh, there has been confusion about the holiday, with many wondering if institutions will close on January 14 or 15. To clarify, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a revised order for Makar Sankranti 2026.

UP government declares January 15 a public holiday

According to the revised government notification, January 15, 2026 (Thursday) will be observed as a public holiday in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. On this day, all government offices, schools, colleges, and public-sector banks across the state will remain closed.

The holiday has been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, which means there will be a complete shutdown of official and banking operations. This revised decision replaces the earlier holiday list issued in November 2025, which had marked January 14 as a holiday.

What about private schools and offices?

While the government order applies to all state-run institutions, private schools, colleges, and offices generally follow state-declared public holidays. However, their final decision will depend on individual management policies.

When is Makar Sankranti celebrated in 2026?

Makar Sankranti is celebrated on January 14 every year, according to Drik Panchang and other Hindu calendars.

The Sankranti moment, when the Sun enters Makara Rashi (Capricorn), will occur at around 3:13 pm on January 14. Since this transition happens during the daytime, all major rituals, including holy dips, Surya Arghya, and charity, will be observed on January 14.

Religious significance of Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of Uttarayan, the Sun’s northward journey, symbolising positivity, renewal, and the end of winter. People take sacred river baths, worship the Sun God, and donate items like sesame seeds, jaggery, blankets, and food. Charity on this day is believed to bring great spiritual merit.