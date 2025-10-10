Major avalanche hit Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala, watch video

A massive avalanche hit the snow-covered Dhauladhar Hills in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, early Friday. A video of the incident captured by PTI news agency is now going viral which shows a large chunk of snow cascading down the mountains.

A massive avalanche hit the snow-covered Dhauladhar Hills in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, early Friday. A video of the incident captured by PTI news agency is now going viral which shows a large chunk of snow cascading down the mountains. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident so far. The avalanche occurred due to heavy rains which lashed the hills in the first week of October. These rains changed the weather suddenly and led to snowfall in many districts including Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, and Kinnaur.

Early this week, another such incident occurred in Bilaspur district in which a landslide struck a private bus in Barthi village, about 100 km from capital city - Shimla, killing 18 people. Himachal Pradesh has been seeing havoc since the arrival of monsoon on June 20, killing 470 people in rain-related incidents across the state.

The video was captured near the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha building in Tapovan, Dharamsala, which left viewers awestruck and in panic. The Dhauladhar range recently witnessed a beautiful snowfall after which it seemed like the whole place had been shrouded with a white blanket. This marked the onset of snowfall and winters in the beautiful mountain land.

As the region received snowfall, it attracted tourists and locals in large numbers who had been visiting the area for snow-related activities and for its natural charm. Eyewitnesses from nearby Dharamsala and Palampur said the avalanche could be seen even from the foothills, with a white plume of snow cascading down the slopes of the Dhauladhar range.