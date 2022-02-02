'Majestic Leap': Tiger walking on national highway in Tamil Nadu amazes netizens - WATCH

Have you ever seen a tiger casually strolling around a national highway? If not, you are at the right place! This video showing a tiger on a national highway has amazed netizens across the internet.

The now viral video has been captured by photographer Raj Mohan who posted it on Twitter on February 1.

The video has also won over Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda as he shared the clip on his Twitter account.

The sight of a tiger walking with grace, then vanishing into the dense forest without a trace has garnered the video over 43,000 views on Twitter.

The beautiful video was taken in Tamil Nadu’s Valparai and shared with the caption, “Another day in India. National animal on National Highway”

Watch the video here:

Another day in India.

National animal on National Highway… pic.twitter.com/3rrIryczJg January 31, 2022

Netizens were allured by the majestic tiger. Many took to the comments section to express their amazement, One user commented, “What a majestic gait The king is on the prowl”. Another one said, “I was never lucky as you to get this wonderful tiger sighting”.