Majestic encounter: Pride of 13 lions crosses road near Gujarat's Gir National Park, video goes viral

A pride of 13 Asiatic lions was spotted crossing a road near Gir National Park in Gujarat, a rare and captivating event captured on video by locals.

In a striking event caught on camera, a pride of 13 lions was observed crossing a road at night near Gir National Park in Gujarat. The sighting took place on Friday in Gir Gadhada, a village in the Gir Somnath district. Although Asiatic lions are known for their nocturnal habits, such occurrences are still uncommon, making this encounter particularly noteworthy.

A group of locals traveling along the rural Khilavad-Itvaya road witnessed the moment. The driver noticed the pride in the distance and wisely stopped the car at a safe distance. One of the passengers then started recording the impressive sight with their phone.

गिर जंगल के ग्रामीण इलाके में अक्सर शेर दिखते है लेकिन खिलावड़ इटवाया रोड पर एक साथ 13 शेरो का झुंड शिकार की तलाश में pic.twitter.com/akwWfJZGlE — Amit Kumar (@amitk_journo) August 1, 2024

The 25-second video shows a leading lioness guiding the pride, which included several younger lions and cubs, across the road. Another older lioness lingered behind, ensuring the safety of the entire group. The footage rapidly gained popularity on social media, sparking awe and wonder for these majestic big cats on platforms like X, Instagram, and Facebook.

“I went on so many jungle safaris and the biggest sighting I experience is on the internet? Either way, this is something special. Look at the mother lion leading the whole group. Incredible!” commented one user.

“13 lions…Seriously?! When you think about it, Gir is not far from this spot. But even considering the usual size of a pride, this is an extraordinary sighting by any measure,” wrote another.

Gir National Park is the last remaining natural habitat for Asiatic lions. According to the most recent census conducted in 2020, the estimated population of the species in the region is about 674 individuals, reflecting a 29% increase from 2015 when the numbers had dropped to 523.

Historically, lions roamed over a vast area extending from Turkey in the west to present-day Bangladesh in the east. However, significant habitat loss and hunting have pushed these apex predators to the edge of extinction. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists the Asiatic lion (Panthera leo persica) as Vulnerable on its Red List of Threatened Species.