Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara: Anupam Kher replaces Mahatma Gandhi on Rs 500 notes in Gujarat

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher reacted humorously to the discovery of counterfeit currency notes in Gujarat that featured his face instead of Mahatma Gandhi’s. The Ahmedabad Police recovered fake notes worth Rs 1.60 crore, which showed Kher’s image on Rs 500 notes. The notes also contained the misspelled "Resole Bank of India" instead of "Reserve Bank of India." Videos of these notes quickly went viral on social media.

Anupam Kher shared a clip of a news report about the incident on his social media, adding a humorous comment in Hindi: “Lo kar lo baat. My photo instead of Gandhiji’s photo on the five hundred rupee note???? Anything can happen!”

According to The Indian Express, the fake notes were discovered after a bullion firm owner, Mehul Thakkar, was defrauded for Rs 1.60 crore. Thakkar told the police that a group of individuals expressed interest in purchasing 2100 grams of gold and arranged for it to be delivered to Navrangpura in Ahmedabad. Thakkar’s employee handed over the gold to the suspects, who in return provided a plastic bag, claiming it contained Rs 1.3 crore in cash. The suspects then excused themselves, saying they were going to fetch the remaining Rs 30 lakh from a nearby shop, and fled. The fake notes were later discovered by one of Thakkar’s employees, and the police have launched an investigation.

On the professional front, Anupam Kher is busy with upcoming projects. He will soon be seen alongside Mahima Chaudhry in the film Signature. Additionally, he is eagerly awaiting the release of Emergency, a film directed by and starring Kangana Ranaut, although its release has been delayed due to certification issues.