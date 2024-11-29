A hilarious video of a bride-to-be receiving an unexpected yet witty surprise from her brothers is doing rounds on the internet, leaving netizens in splits.

Indian weddings are deemed incomplete without playful pranks. A hilarious video of a bride-to-be receiving an unexpected yet witty surprise from her brothers is doing rounds on the internet, leaving netizens in splits.

The viral clip, shared on Instagram, features a beautiful bride-to-be dressed in light blue Lehanga. As she was captured sitting on a chair in the middle of the stage, her brothers surrounded her and gradually lifted the chair.

Soon, they started heading towards the exit of the house, with the song 'Gaadi wala aaya, ghar se kachra nikal' playing in the background.

"PoV: Cutie was not knowing what's coming", the video was titled.

At first, the woman started blusing but later she was also seen enjoying the prank played on her. What further grabbed netizens' eyeballs was that the people present at the event were also laughing hysterically, with some even capturing the moments on their phones.

Here's how netizens reacted

Netizens are loving the video, sharing their views on the lovely prank played on the woman.

"Main toh na sehti behen", an user hilariously commented.

Another user wrote, "At first, she was embarassed but then she started enjoying it".