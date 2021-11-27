'Main sweet supari kha raha tha': Kanpur's 'Gutka man' says after IND vs NZ 1st Test video goes viral

A spectator sitting on the stands at the stadium while the first Test between India and New Zealand is underway in Kanpur has caught the attention of netizens and how.

Christened as 'Gutka man' the man, now identified as Shobhit Pandey, was caught on the camera chewing something, and the image, the video went viral on social media like a wildfire on the first day of the match. In the video, the man can be seen speaking on the phone while the girl, now identified as his sister, sitting next to him looked at him saying they were on camera.

After the video became viral, Pandey revealed to the media that he wasn't eating gutkha or a paan masala but was chewing 'meethi supaari' (sweet betel nut) which doesn't have tobacco in it.

Speaking to ANI, Shobit Pandey said, "First of all, I would like to clarify that I wasn't eating tobacco. I was eating betel nut and was on call in with my friend, who was also watching the match in the same stadium but in a different stand."

"It was just a call of almost ten seconds and it went viral. My friend whom I was talking to was the one who broke the news to me that the video has gone viral. It went like a fire," he added.

Pandey admitted that he is fond of chewing Gutka and also carried it along with him, but the security officials at the Kanpur stadium confiscated it. He had later asked his sister for a sweet betel nut and it was then that the camera put the focus on him.

Pandey, who is a businessman, even added that at the exact same moment he received a call from a fellow cricket enthusiast, who was asking his whereabouts.

Now after becoming a sensation on social media, Shobhit pledged that he would be leaving Gutka. In fact, on Day 2's play, he went to the venue with a poster, reading 'Gutka Khana Galat Baat Hai' (eating Gutka is wrong).